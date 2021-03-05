"The amount of support we have got from the FC Goa fans is incredible" - James Donachie

FC Goa are all set to make their fourth consecutive appearance in the ISL playoffs after they held Hyderabad FC to a goalless draw in the final game of the league.

The Gaurs have achieved success this season, despite parting ways with many of their players from last season. The likes of Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, and Jackichand Singh all departed ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season. But FC Goa have been able to replace them with a strong squad and are once again in the race to the final.

One such foreign acquisition the Gaurs have made is James Donachie. The Australian has been vital to the FC Goa backline throughout the ongoing season.

Ahead of the semifinals, Sportskeeda spoke exclusively with James Donachie about his playing career, move to India, ISL experience, and his future plans.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. Tell us about your footballing career before making the switch to India.

A: I started playing professionally straight from high school with the Brisbane Roar. I played there for five years with the first three seasons under former national team coach Ange Postecoglou, and won three finals consecutively.

After this, I moved to Melbourne Victory for two years, wherein the team qualified for the finals on both occasions, winning one. After this, I left for South Korea on a two-year deal. I did enjoy my time there but the team I represented was relegated to the K2. So, I decided to move back to Melbourne for a third season with the club and post that, I came here to India.

I have also played a lot of games across Asia with the young Socceroos trying to qualify for the Olympic Games. I have played at the Under-20 World Cup in Turkey as well.

Q. Tell us about the move to FC Goa. What was it about this club that appealed to you?

A: My move to FC Goa came about when the Sports Director, Ravi, contacted me while I was in off-season to check if I would be interested. The A-League was struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and I did speak to my club. The conversation went well and it became a possibility. What appealed to me was the previous success of this club and also the city, Goa itself. I am looking forward to finally getting to check it out.

Q. How would you assess your season so far in the ISL 2020-21?

A: I think my season here started slightly slow for my liking. With just a two-week pre-season, my body wasn’t in great shape. But I feel much better in the second half of the season and am gearing for the playoffs.

Q. You have plied your trade in the A-League. What do you think ISL can learn from its Australian counterpart?

A: I think it shows that it is possible to build ISL into a very successful league in Asia. Australia is also a very young league in footballing terms, but leagues are stronger in Asia with Japan and Korea. India does have everything it needs if it wants to build a high standard of football.

Q. How has it been working with coach Juan Ferrando?

A: I’ve enjoyed working with Juan. He lives and breathes football and likes to play a style that is good to watch and gives something for the fans to enjoy.

Q. What are your thoughts for the future? Is there somewhere you want to be?

A: I’ve enjoyed my time here. I am on loan from the Newcastle Jets but we will have a conversation with them in the off-season to see how everything is going back home in the A-League. Anything is possible in football. That is something I’ve learnt over time, but right now I’m just thinking about the playoffs.

Q. Do you have any message for the fans before the semis?

A: To all the fans out there, all I can say is that the boys are giving and will continue to give their everything to finish in the best possible manner. The amount of support we have got from the FC Goa fans is incredible and it definitely does not go unnoticed. So, I ask the fans to keep supporting us and Forca Goa!