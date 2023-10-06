The curious case of Hyderabad FC and Jonathan Moya

Hyderabad FC suffered their second consecutive loss in the new ISL campaign when they were beaten by Jamshedpur FC 0-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

They were beaten by East Bengal last Saturday 1-2 in their inaugural game, which means that they will go into the international break with no points to their name in the league table.

One of the things that Hyderabad missed extensively in both games is the presence of an out-and-out striker. While new signing Felipe Amorim played as the centre-forward in the first game, Aaren D'Silva and Mohammad Yasir were asked to man the two strikers' positions against Jamshedpur.

What was baffling was that new signing Jonathan Moya was not a part of the squad in both games. Sportskeeda understands that Moya did not even travel to Kolkata for the Nawabs' inaugural fixture.

While the club did not comment on Moya's absence in the first game, they said that he was nursing an injury for the second in a press release. However, the plot thickens considerably here.

Sportskeeda has learnt that Jonathan Moya is not injured and that his absence in the squad is due to reasons best known to the two parties involved- Moya and Hyderabad.

No plausible reason behind Jonathan Moya's absence

This begs the question as to what could possibly be behind Moya's not travelling with the team for the two away games against East Bengal and Jamshedpur respectively.

If he is not injured, as he has himself claimed on social media, there can be no plausible reason behind his not playing. Indeed, Hyderabad missed his services dearly in both games, with his replacements Amorim and D'Silva struggling immensely with the ball at their feet.

Their lack of physical presence was visible with them crying out for help, in a manner of speaking, to winger Joe Knowles to come and play the messiah. While the Australian did his best, he could not quite get on the scoresheet in either game.

Hyderabad's supporters will feel better due to the fact that head coach Thangboi Singto assured them of Moya's return for the next game that the Nawabs play, against Chennaiyin FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on October 28, after the international break.

One can only hope, with Hyderabad's best interests at heart, that the suspense surrounding Moya will be solved by then and the Yellow and Blacks will be able to enjoy the services of their new signing from Costa Rica.