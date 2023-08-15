The iconic story of Mohun Bagan's triumph over British Imperialism against all odds 

As India celebrates its 76th year of Independence, it’s time to delve into the historic story of Indian football; a tale that laid the foundation for the sport's future in the nation.

July 29, 1911, is a date etched forever in the annals of Indian football and the legacy of Mohun Bagan. On this remarkable day, a group of footballers displayed their mettle against the British and triumphed against all odds.

After Mohun Bagan Athletic Club became a prominent force under head coach Sailen Basu, they were invited to partake in the Indian Football Association Shield (IFA), the third-oldest competition in India.

However, their crowning moment arrived in 1911, when they won the championship against all odds, beating several formidable opponents and becoming the first Indian team to win the IFA Shield.

Their journey was marked by victories over St. Xavier’s FC and Rangers FC in the initial stages, followed by defeating Rifle Bridge in the quarter-finals and Middlesex Regiment in the semi-finals.

Yet, the true test emerged in the finals against an East Yorkshire Regiment team, known for possessing talented players and their aggressive attacking style of football.

The finals took place at the renowned 'Maidan' in Calcutta, drawing a multitude of spectators who hoisted the famed Green and Maroon flag of Mohun Bagan with pride.

However, after a nail-biting first half, the Mariners found themselves a goal behind, with fifteen minutes of the game left. It was undoubtedly a massive blow, considering the Yorkshire side’s resolute defense.

Mohun Bagan's historic comeback victory that resonated across India

As the clock ticked to a mere 15 minutes, Mohun Bagan found themselves cast as the second favorites to emerge victorious, with a looming sense that the British team might once again claim the trophy, as they had previously done.

Yet, the Mohun Bagan heroes, who played barefoot, were resolute in their refusal to yield. They started playing an attacking brand of football after the goal, with their talismanic skipper Shibdas Bhaduri fittingly scoring the equalizer with only a few minutes left on the clock.

The crowd erupted in a wave of elation, proudly wielding Green and Maroon banners in a jubilant display. However, the zenith of this spectacle was yet to unfold. With just a few minutes remaining and the crowd behind them, Mohun Bagan scored the winner against all odds through Abhilash Ghosh.

Their victory radiated as a beacon of hope and resilience for all of India, a testament to their spirit of defiance during a time when the British ruled the nation.

Though 112 years have passed since the iconic moment, the Indian football fraternity will forever cherish 'the Immortal 11' in their memory.

These players stand as the earliest icons of the nation's sporting history, providing the entire country with a renewed sense of hope and the belief that they too can rise to the challenge of competition.