The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed numerous high profiles transfers, particularly in its early years. Renowned footballing figures like Roberto Carlos, Robert Pires, and Marco Matterazi, among others, brought their exceptional skills and flair to the subcontinent, adding to the league's allure.

Nonetheless, amidst the excitement, there were a few illustrious transfers that were on the verge of materializing but ultimately, did not come to fruition.

One legendary name that immediately stands out is Ronaldinho. The Brazilian icon had established himself as one of the world's finest players since the turn of the century, captivating the hearts and minds of aspiring young footballers with his extraordinary skill set.

During the inaugural season of the ISL, Chennaiyin FC had a golden opportunity to secure Ronaldinho's signature. However, the deal fell through due to financial disagreements, resulting in the Brazilian opting to join Mexican club Queretaro instead.

The missed opportunity was undoubtedly a setback, as his arrival would have been a game-changer for the league.

Another significant name that stands out is Ronaldinho’s Brazilian teammate Adriano. ‘The Emperor’ had the world at his feet during his spell in Italy with Parma and Inter Milan. He was also an instrumental part of the star-studded Brazilian team, where he scored 27 goals in 48 appearances.

However, Adriano's career took a tragic turn following his stint with Inter, as he battled through numerous injuries and personal struggles.

FC Goa's former manager and Brazilian legend Zico extended an opportunity for Adriano to resurrect his career in India back in 2015. Unfortunately, despite strong links, the potential move did not materialize.

Didier Drogba, Cesc Fabregas and other players on the verge of joining the ISL

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba almost signed for ISL club Atletico De Kolkata back in 2015. The forward was set to move from Stamford Bridge after winning the Premier League and was offered a figure of $1 million to join the Kolkata-based side, as per reports.

However, despite the mutual interest, the deal fell through as Drogba ultimately chose to join Montreal Impact in the MLS instead.

ATK Mohun Bagan also came close to securing the signature of Diego Costa when he was a free agent in 2022. Despite the club's strong interest, Costa made it clear that he had no interest to move to India.

His former Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas was also open to a move to India and was offered to FC Goa just last season. But the Gaurs acknowledged that they couldn't meet the player's salary demands.

Similarly, Yaya Toure was offered to both Goa and Bengaluru FC, but both clubs declined the signing, citing concerns over wage complications.

Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao

Intermediaries representing Cesc Fabregas told FC Goa that the former Barcelona star was open to one last adventure. Club was asked about salary that they could offer, but Goa were certain they cannot afford, so did not move forward.



#IndianFootball #Transfers #Secrets Day 1Intermediaries representing Cesc Fabregas told FC Goa that the former Barcelona star was open to one last adventure. Club was asked about salary that they could offer, but Goa were certain they cannot afford, so did not move forward.

While there were several legends who graced India, if these transfers had materialized, they would have elevated the league and taken Indian football to even greater heights.