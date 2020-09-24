Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad has stated that that there can only be one IM Vijayan when asked if he can be as great as the Indian football legend.

In an Instagram live interview on the Indian football team's official handle (@indianfootball), the 23-year-old was asked whether he was the next IM Vijayan. Responding to the question, he said:

"There will only be one IM Vijayan, and that's it."

Sahal Abdul Samad, who recently signed a contract extension with Kerala Blasters, has received a lot of praise from personalities like IM Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia. Speaking of the growing expectations from him, he said:

"When these people have expectations from me, it's like a push from behind, they push us to be a better player. Sharing a dressing room with Chhetri bhai was a great thing for me. He wants to be the best every day. He tells every other player to be the same."

Sahal Abdul Samad will be working under Kibu Vicuna at Kerala Blasters in the upcoming season of the ISL, and fans are excited to see what fruits this new association might bear.

It's a confidence booster: Sahal Abdul Samad on being called the Indian Mesut Ozil

Sahal Abdul Samad also reacted to being called the 'Indian Ozil' by fans. He stated that he is happy with how the fans see him, adding that the comparisons to the Arsenal playmaker boost his confidence.

"It is a confidence-booster for me and I am really happy with the way they see me."

He concluded by saying:

"I'm sure Kerala Blasters will reach a higher level and win trophies and I would love to be a part of it. I still remember my first appearance. I couldn't even hear players talking to each other because of the sound of the crowd. When we are tiring on the field, they motivate us. They are always special to me."