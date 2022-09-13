"They have got the quality of an ISL team" - Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham on semi-final opponents Mohammedan SC

After edging out Chennaiyin FC in a thrilling quarter-final clash, Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will lock horns with Mohammedan SC in the semi-finals of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, September 14.

Thanks to a hat-trick from Greg Stewart, the Islanders beat the Marina Machans 5-3 at the end of extra-time. But Des Buckingham's team will next face an in-form Mohammedan side. The Black Panthers galloped into the knockout stages after topping their group and then eased past Kerala Blasters FC's reserve team in the quarter-finals.

Speaking about the Kolkata giants and their quality, the MCFC boss underlined:

"We have spent a lot of time over the last few days looking at their team and for me, they have got the quality of an ISL team without a doubt. They've recruited extremely well.

"There's Marcus [Joseph], then you look at [Abiola] Dauda, who came on and scored two goals against Kerala Blasters. The two foreign center-backs and Nuriddin Davronov have been doing well."

Buckingham added:

"They are surrounded by some good Indian boys as well and have achieved a good balance across the team. If you concentrate too much on shutting one area, they've got other ways of playing through or around you. We need to be organized and ready. But given the way both teams play, it will be quite exciting"

"The team at no point gave up" - Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham on their victory against Chennaiyin FC

The Islanders featured in an entertaining quarter-final clash against Chennaiyin FC. With the score level at 2-2 after regulation time, the match headed into extra time. Mumbai City ultimately piped the Marina Machans by a 5-3 margin to progress in the domestic tournament.

Buckingham stated that he was pleased with his side's fighting spirit. He explained:

"What I was pleased with in the last game was that I thought we controlled large periods of it. Of course, when you switch off, the opposition gets opportunities and Chennaiyin FC took those chances. But the players continued to push themselves.

"Towards the end of extra-time you could see, even with fatigue, tiredness, and cramps, the team at no point gave up."

However, the Englishman opened up about the defensive struggles Mumbai City have faced so far in the Durand Cup, with the ISL outfit having already conceded 10 goals. Buckingham stated in this regard:

"We don't want to concede as many goals as we already have. That's an area we will obviously be trying to resolve now and even as we go into the season. But I'm very happy with where we are at," the 37-year-old stated.

Mohammedan SC are a quality side with a good mix of Indian and overseas talents at their disposal. Mumbai City FC will have to be at their best when the two sides meet in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar