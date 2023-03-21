The Indian Super League ended last Sunday, with ATK Mohun Bagan winning their maiden title by beating Bengaluru FC in penalties in the final. There have been quite a few foreign players like Cleiton Silva, Dimitri Petratos, Roy Krishna and Carl McHugh, who have played well and captured the imagination of football lovers in this edition of ISL.

However, in this article, we will focus on three young Indian footballers who have performed really well in the tournament and thereby enhanced their reputation. Let's get on with the list:

#1 Vishal Kaith

Vishal Kaith is arguably the best goalkeeper in India at the moment

ATK Mohun Bagan's 26-year-old goalkeeper was the star performer for the team throughout the tournament, making crucial saves in each of the tie-breakers in the semifinal and final. He caught the eye with his brilliant performance against East Bengal in the first clash between the two teams in this season's ISL and has gone from strength to strength since then.

Kaith is a very good shot-stopper and is quite capable in the air. His lithe frame allows him to be flexible, as has been evident from the acrobatic saves he has made this season. He has deservedly won the Golden Gloves this year and is quite possibly the best goalkeeper in the country at the moment. He will be one of the players to watch out for next season as well.

#2 Naorem Mahesh Singh

The 24-year-old left winger from Manipur has been one of the very few silver linings in an otherwise disastrous season for East Bengal. His speed, dribbling and crossing abilities have made him a regular in the starting eleven for the red-and-gold brigade and he has made his mark by registering a good number of assists.

Mahesh has also combined well with Silva and has often provided the final pass to the latter. His crosses from the left have also kept the opposition defenders on their toes, usually. Mahesh also demonstrated the ability to accelerate suddenly and moved to the central areas at times to make it difficult for his opponents to mark him. His solid performance has earned him a call-up to the national side for the Tri-nation tournament, which gets underway in Imphal later this month.

#3 Asish Rai

Asish Rai was probably the second biggest revelation in ATK Mohun Bagan's title triumph after Vishal Kaith. He made the right-back's position his own and did not allow his team to feel the absence of Prabir Das, who left for Bengaluru at the start of the season.

Asish has an enviable work-rate and is a hard tackler. He is also good going into the overlaps and usually covers a lot of ground. However, his crossing ability could be better and that is the area he has to work on in the future.

Still, the 24-year-old should take pride in being an intrinsic part of the strongest defense in the tournament and should be able to serve Indian football for quite a long time.

