Tickets on sale for Chennaiyin FC's ISL semis home leg against FC Goa

Chennaiyin FC play FC Goa in the home leg of the ISL semi-final on Saturday

Chennai, February 26th 2020: Two-time Hero Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC are all set to face FC Goa in this season's semi-final encounter. The first leg will be played on Saturday February 29‌, 2020 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The return leg will be played in Goa a week later on March 7.

Priced Rs. 250 onwards, tickets to Chennaiyin's home leg on February 29 are on sale now. Supporters can either book their tickets online through BookMyShow app or website, or avail them physically at the BookMyShow box office at Gate 10 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 11 AM to 7 PM till Friday February 28.

On Saturday February 29, i.e. the matchday, the BookMyShow box office will be shifted to Gate 1 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Languishing in 9th place when Head Coach Owen Coyle took over in December, Chennaiyin have completed a dramatic turnaround with an eight-game unbeaten run including six wins sealing the semis spot. And they will be banking on the support of the fans and the city as they endeavour to bring a third ISL title home.