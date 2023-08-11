Today's 2023 Durand Cup live matches and where to watch them? 

The second week of the 132nd Durand Cup is in progress, and it brings forth an array of thrilling encounters. On Friday, August 11, I-League team Mohammedan SC will square off against the Indian Navy Football Team in the day's first match, followed by a clash between Odisha FC and Rajasthan United FC.

Mohammedan SC, who are placed in Group B, are coached by former Indian international full-back Mehrajuddin Wadoo. The team have already played a game in the 2023 Durand Cup, suffering a 3-1 defeat against ISL champions Mumbai City FC.

Despite a sluggish start, the Black and White Brigade displayed a resurgent second half, posing numerous challenges for Mumbai City. Wadoo will hope the team can carry that momentum into their upcoming Durand Cup fixture.

The Indian Navy, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the season. They are known to be a compact unit and could approach the game with a defensive set-up, considering the quality their opponents possess.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC and Rajasthan United, placed in Group F, have already played one game each. The Juggernauts, who named their reserve side for the competition, suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss against Indian Army FC but will hope to secure their first points against the I-League outfit.

Rajasthan United FC won their first game in a rain-affected match against Bodoland FC, with William Pauliankhum netting the only goal during the second half.

Both the games are expected to be competitive and will feature several young talents, who will be eager to showcase their ability on the big stage.

Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT: 2023 Durand Cup match and telecast details

Venue: Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Date & Time: Friday, 11th August, 3:00 PM.

The game will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels. The game will also be streamed on SonyLiv from 3:00 PM on Friday.

Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC: 2023 Durand Cup match and telecast details

Venue: SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

Date & Time: Friday, 11th August, 6:00 PM

Similar to the first game, this clash will also be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels. The game will be streamed on SonyLiv from 6:00 PM on Friday.