The Indian Super League started six years ago in 2014 and has been revolutionized ever since. The glitz and glamour of the franchisee model that the leagues followed worked wonders. Now, the ISL is heading towards becoming a proper football league.

Many renowned footballers have come to ply their trade in India and have entertained fans with their performance. We have seen players scoring goals at ease and leaving everyone in awe.

Here, we look at the top 10 goalscorers in the history of the ISL.

#10. Kalu Uche

Uche played in the ISL for 3 seasons, starting with FC Pune City in 2015, where he scored 4 goals. In 2017-18, the Delhi Dynamos signed him, and he scored 13 goals while captaining the team. However, the subsequent season with ATK was a forgettable one as he scored just once in the whole season.

Uche's total goal count in ISL history stands at 17.

#9. Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis

Valskis won the Golden Boot in the 2019-20 season and was instrumental in Chennaiyin FC’s run to the final that season. He scored 15 goals and was snapped up by Jamshedpur for this season. He has already scored 3 goals in 2 matches, taking his total goal tally to 18.

#8. Manuel Lanzarote

Manuel Lanzarote

Lanzarote has currently scored 20 goals in ISL history. He was a superstar for FC Goa in 2017-18 when he scored 13 goals and assisted 6 in 19 games. This means he averaged a goal involvement in every match. The following season he captained ATK but couldn’t replicate the same as scored 5 and assisted twice. His stats, though, are impressive for a midfielder.

#7. Miku Fedor

Miku Fedor

The Venezuelan is one of the best players to play for Bengaluru FC. In the club’s maiden season in the ISL, he scored 15 goals in 20 matches, taking them to the finals. The next season was marked with injuries for him, but he still managed to score 5 goals. Bengaluru FC are still struggling to find his successor.

Fedor is seventh on this list with 20 goals.

Jeje Lalpekhlua

One of the only two Indians in this list, Jeje has been one of the most prolific strikers in India in recent times. He was with Chennaiyin since 2014, and scored 23 goals for them in in 69 matches. He scored 9 goals in 2017-18, but after that injuries have made things difficult for him. Jeje is now playing for SC East Bengal in their debut season in ISL. His total goal tally in the ISL stands at 23.

#5. Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bart Ogbeche

For two seasons, Ogbeche was in close contention for the Golden Boot, nearly winning it last season. He scored 12 goals for Northeast United in ISL 5, taking them to the playoffs for the first time, and scored 15 for Kerala Blasters last season.

Having 27 goals to his name, the Nigerian signed for Mumbai City FC this season.

#4. Iain Hume

Iain Hume

Indian football fans hold Hume in high regard because of his performance in the ISL for many years. He played 30 matches for ATK, scoring 18 goals. He also played for Kerala Blasters in 28 matches, scoring 10 goals for them. Hume won the ISL with ATK as well. His goal tally in the ISL is 28.

Marcelinho Leitei

The 2016 Golden Boot winner is another fan-favourite in the ISL with his beautiful free-kicks that mesmerize supporters. Marcelinho has played 65 matches in the ISL until now and has scored 31 times in them.

#2. Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri

The legend of Indian Football was bound to be this high on the list. Chhetri has worn the blue of Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in the ISL, scoring 39 goals in 74 matches. Chhetri has a chance to become the all-time highest goalscorer in the league if he can score at least 10 goals this season.

#1. Ferran Corominas

Ferran Corominas

Ferran Corominas has attained legendary status in the ISL. He has won the Golden Boot in ISL in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and in the Super Cup 2019. He had a big role to play in the success of FC Goa. With 48 goals in just 57 matches, averaging close to 0.84 goals per match, Corominas ranks number one on the list of the top ten goalscorers in ISL history.