Top 3 emerging talents of the ISL 2023-24 season

The Indian Super League has served as a breeding ground for many young talents in the country. Numerous players have showcased their potential and secured a place in the national setup, both in the past and present.

In recent years, there has also been a conscious effort from the head coaches and management of ISL clubs to provide opportunities for youngsters, whether from their own academies or from the I-League.

The 10th edition of the ISL was no exception, as it witnessed the finest talents playing with a sense of fearlessness and establishing themselves in the country’s top-tier division.

There is a plethora of talent to choose from, thus we had to narrow down our selection criteria to players under the age of 23 and those who have made at least 15 appearances this season. On that note, here are Sportskeeda’s picks for the three best emerging talents from the 2023-24 season.

#3 Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC)

The Kerala boy has long been regarded as one of the most talented midfielders in the club’s academy, and this season witnessed his transition into a more matured player. Following a month of training with the Greek first division club OFI Crete during the pre-season, Vibin returned with a newfound confidence for the upcoming season.

Ivan Vukomanovic started him from the bench in the first two games. However, since then, the 21-year-old has consistently featured for the Blasters and thrived in the middle of the park.

Due to Kerala’s injury woes throughout the season, Vibin also had to adapt to various roles. He seamlessly filled in for Jeakson Singh in the defensive midfield position, and upon Jeakson’s return, he took a more attacking role, which comes quite naturally to him.

Vibin’s quality lies with the ball and it has been evident with his close control, short passing, and ability to read and process the game quicker than his counterparts. Regardless of the position, he has been one of the team’s most consistent performer, making 19 appearances, with 16 starts.

#2 Isak Vanlalruatfela (Odisha FC)

After spending three seasons on Odisha FC’s fringes, Isak Vanlalruatfela truly came into his own under Sergio Lobera this season. The Spanish coach recognized him as a crucial component of his team, and Isak has certainly evolved into one of the club’s most dependable players.

The 22-year-old became the first-choice left winger and missed just one game, a dead-rubber clash against NorthEast United late in the league. His pace, ability to dribble and wriggle past challenges, and, most notably, his movement in the final third were standout qualities throughout the season.

In total, he featured in 36 games across all competitions, contributing seven goals and four assists. His winning goal against Kerala Blasters FC in the playoffs was particularly memorable, which displayed his knack for being in the right place at the right time.

These impressive performances have earned him a call-up to the national team for the upcoming matches against Kuwait and Qatar. Under Lobera’s guidance, his game is poised for further improvement, where he will aim to increase his goal contributions.

#1 Jay Gupta (FC Goa)

Talk about bursting onto the scene and becoming a superstar in your first season! Jay Gupta certainly has that in his locker, as the Gaurs youngster delivered one of the most impressive debut seasons in the ISL history.

The 22-year-old left-back earned the trust of Manolo Marquez right from the Durand Cup, and his talent was evident from the outset. Coupled with boldness in his approach with the ball, and his physicality without it, Gupta held onto his starting position throughout the season.

His contributions included two goals, two assists, and 30 chances created - the highest among all defenders in the league, underscoring his impact in FC Goa’s successful campaign. His stoppage-time winner against Odisha FC, a curling strike with his weaker foot, was undeniably one of the season’s standout goals.

While the defender has room for improvement, particularly in one-versus-one defending and positioning, this season was undeniably memorable for the debutant in the ISL.