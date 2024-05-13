Top 3 foreign players who excelled in the ISL 2023-24 season

The 10th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) certainly lived up to its promise. Unlike the last time when Mumbai City FC swept aside the league title, the race for the ISL Shield went until the very final day, with Mohun Bagan SG pipping the defending champions in front of a packed Salt Lake Stadium.

However, Mumbai City were able to get their revenge, beating the Mariners to the ISL Cup just a couple of fortnights later at the same venue. Not only did the race for the title or the playoff spots go right down to the wire, but we also saw some exceptional individual displays throughout the season, especially by the foreigners.

The quality was undoubtedly at an all-time high compared to recent times, as Indian clubs were able to identify and attract several players who still play for higher-ranked national teams.

We certainly had a tough time narrowing down to the three best foreign stars, but on that note, here are the three best ones from the ISL 2023-24 campaign.

#3 Roy Krishna

There were a lot of question marks about Roy Krishna’s role when he arrived at Odisha FC, especially since Diego Mauricio was already in red-hot form and set to lead the line. However, things unfolded rather smoothly for the Fijian.

After scoring just once in his first six appearances, Krishna found his rhythm at the beginning of December and never looked back. In total, he scored 13 goals in 23 appearances and finished the campaign as his team’s top scorer.

Krishna also played a crucial role in Odisha FC’s AFC Cup campaign, contributing with two goals and as many assists in eight games. Across all competitions, he scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 38 games. Interestingly, Krishna was ranked sixth in the league for chances created (41), with only Ahmed Jahouh registering more for Odisha.

Beyond the numbers, his pace, technique, and ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play allowed him to operate effectively across various positions, which proved to be a vital asset for Sergio Lobera and Odisha FC.

#2 Madih Talal

Throughout the years, the ISL has witnessed the arrival of numerous talented attacking midfielders who have elevated the standards. Once again, it appears that a new talent has emerged. Punjab FC secured the signing of Madih Talal from the Greek club A.E. Kifisa, although Talal already had a notable reputation, having previously played in the French top tier.

However, the Frenchman found it difficult to adapt to the conditions. He struggled to find his rhythm and was largely a frustrated figure in the first half of the season, managing just one goal and two assists until December.

After the break, Staikos Vergitis granted him a free role and paired him with Luka Majcen and Wilmar Jordan Gil. Talal not only showcased his potential but also elevated Punjab’s attacking quality in the second half of the season, as they won five out of their last 10 games and nearly qualified for the playoffs.

Talal finished the season with 10 assists, the highest in the league, along with six goals. His playmaking abilities were a joy to watch, while his technical ability in tight spaces left defenders struggling to anticipate his next move.

Expand Tweet

Overall, this season arguably witnessed one of the finest displays from an attacking midfielder in the Indian Super League history, shown not only by the numbers but also by the sheer quality produced.

#1 Dimitri Petratos

Dimitri Petratos stole the spotlight last season, leading Mohun Bagan SG to their maiden ISL Cup victory. This time around, he went one notch higher and played a pivotal role in their league triumph.

The Mariners faced a roadblock midway through the season, particularly with their AFC Cup commitments. Despite several of their attackers experiencing a dip in form, Petratos remained consistent, shouldering responsibilities in numerous matches.

He concluded the season with ten goals and seven assists, which was the highest goal-contribution tally in the league. Across all competitions, he amassed a total of 15 goals and 11 assists, the most among Mohun Bagan players.

However, Petratos’ impact extends beyond goal-scoring prowess. His ability to create opportunities, whether from set pieces or open play, is noteworthy. Moreover, his knack for delivering in crucial moments has been instrumental for Bagan over the past two years, and in the current season, he provided two assists in the ISL Shield deciding match against Mumbai City FC.

Considering his impressive numbers and overall influence at Mohun Bagan, coupled with the league title, Petratos rightfully won the ISL Golden Ball award for this season. Consequently, it’s no surprise that he claims the top spot among the best foreign players of the ISL 2023-24 campaign.