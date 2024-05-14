Top 5 attackers of the ISL 2023-24 season: League Shield-winning Mohun Bagan SG forward leads the line

Since Fikru Teferra stabbed home the opening goal in the maiden season of the Indian Super League (ISL), goals have continued to flow through all these years, and the attacking output has grown in quality in the 10th edition of the tournament.

In the 2023-24 season, across teams, there was an abundance of quality in the forward line and the end result was a thrilling affair. Be it tricky wingers, poaching forwards, or all-encompassing attackers, the whole assortment was on display throughout the season.

So, let's take a look at the five standout attackers from the ISL 2023-24 season:

#5 Noah Sadaoui (FC Goa)

The dazzling Moroccan winger with his silky-smooth footwork, blistering pace, and willy movement, has been touted by many to be the best forward plying his trade in the ISL. Noah Sadaoui's exploits in the 2023-24 season were a testament to those claims as he finished the season with 11 goals and five assists for the Gaurs in 23 appearances.

On his day, the 30-year-old winger is unstoppable and many defenses figured it out the hard way. His brace against Odisha early on in the season, then his two goals in FC Goa's 4-1 drubbing of Mohun Bagan SG, and his hat-trick against Hyderabad were some of his standout performances.

The only possible criticism of his season could be his lack of impact over the two legs in the semi-final against Mumbai City.

#4 Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC)

These two spots could've been switched around quite easily. However, considering the importance of fixtures in which Lallianzuala Chhangte rose to the occasion, the Mumbai City winger nips the Goan talisman on the rankings. Chhangte had a slightly underwhelming start to the 2023-24 campaign but underwent a blistering run of form in the later stages, after Petr Kratky's arrival.

After the international break in March, the 26-year-old hammered six goals and an assist in just six outings. Ultimately, he ended the season with a staggering goal-contribution tally of 16, with 10 goals and six assists. His late burst of form helped the Islanders clinch the ISL Cup.

#3 Roy Krishna (Odisha FC)

Roy Krishna's pedigree is never to be doubted, and if his accolades in the ISL weren't enough, his performance with the Juggernauts through the 2023-24 season cemented the fact. Even at 35, the Fijian international was an absolute workhouse and shouldered multiple responsibilities across the Odisha frontline.

Krishna finished as the joint leading goalscorer in the league, with 13 goals, and provided three assists while creating 42 chances. When it came to crucial fixtures, the veteran talisman delivered clutch performances time and again to get them over the line.

#2 Dimitris Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC)

For the Blasters, the 2023-24 season has been one riddled with unfortunate and untimely injuries, especially to their overseas contingent. At the business end of the tournament, they were unable to even field foreigners in the four available slots. But despite all the hiccups, Dimitrios Diamantakos has been the consistent cog that kept their wheels running.

The Greek striker replicated Krishna's 13-goal tally but in just 17 appearances. The 31-year-old was relentless with his movement and always kept the opposition backline on their toes. Even when he missed out on the creative inputs of Adrian Luna for a large stretch, Diamantakos took it upon himself to break down defenses. Additionally, he registered three assists throughout the 2023-24 season.

#1 Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan SG)

When the announcement of marquee signing Jason Cummings' arrival was made public, many had assumed Dimitri Petratos' influence in the Mohun Bagan SG setup would diminish. But if anything, the 31-year-old marksman only grew in stature as an invaluable asset to the Mariners.

His aggression on and off the ball, long-range striking ability, eye for goal, and immense contribution in the build play, helped him accumulate 17 goal contributions, including 10 goals and seven assists. The performances didn't go unnoticed as Petratos was handed the ISL Golden Ball award, identifying him as the best player in the League.

The Australian forward's creative ability stood out, creating 60 goal-scoring opportunities for his MBSG teammates.