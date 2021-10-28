Top 5 most expensive signings in ISL history

The eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on 19th November 2021 as announced by the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) last month.

Ahead of the much-awaited edition of India's premier football league, let's take a look at the five most expensive signings in ISL history.

#1) Hugo Boumous (Around Rs. 2 crore)

Hugo Boumous has been one of ISL's most successful players (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The French-Moroccan international plied his trade for FC Goa and Mumbai City FC before making the switch to ATK Mohun Bagan for the eighth season.

Last year the playmaker was in top form in the ISL and guided Mumbai City to the title. In 15 appearances for the team, he not only scored three goals, but also assisted nine.

Considering his fine form, ATK made a move for him. They secured his services for an undisclosed fee which is reported to be around Rs. 2 crore.

#2 Lalengmawia Ralte (Rs. 2 crore)

Apuia became the youngest player ever to captain an ISL side (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Lalengmawia Ralte, also known as Apuia, caught the eye of Mumbai City FC scouts this season. In the previous season, he also won the “Emerging Player of the Season Award” while he was with NorthEast United and became the youngest player ever to captain an ISL outfit.

As per reports, both Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan tried to lure him to their teams. However, it was Mumbai City FC that emerged victorious in the battle to sign the player for a fee worth Rs. 2 crore, making him the costliest Indian signing ever in ISL history.

#3) Hugo Boumous (Rs. 1.5 crore)

Hugo Boumous has been one of the most promiment foreign names in Indian football (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The former Ligue 2 player joined FC Goa in the 2017/18 season and went on to serve the Gaurs for three years. During his term with the Gaurs, he attracted the attention of other clubs, having contributed to goals 37 times in 47 games.

The City Football group made an entry into Indian football through a stake in Mumbai City FC and splashed the cash (Rs. 1.5 crore) on the attacking midfielder, making him the costliest player transfer in league history back then.

#4 Liston Colaco (Rs. 1 crore)

Liston Colaco was one of Hyderabad's brightest Indian talents (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Liston Colaco was seen as one of Hyderabad FC's shining talents but the club could not tie down the player.

Considering his ability to play across the front three, ATK Mohun Bagan fought the race against several clubs to secure his services at Rs. 1 crore.

The player has already featured for ATK Mohun Bagan in their AFC Cup ties against Maziya S&RC, Bengaluru FC, Nasaf FC and Basundhara Kings.

#5) Michael Soosairaj (Close to Rs. 90 lakh)

Soosairaj in action for Jamshedpur FC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

After winning the 'Player of the Season' award during the 2017/18 season of the I-League, Michael Soosairaj moved to Jamshedpur FC to play in the ISL and soon caught the eye of Atletico de Kolkata. The three-time ISL champions paid Jamshedpur FC a sum close to Rs. 90 lakh to sign Michael Soosairaj ahead of the 2019 season of the league.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee