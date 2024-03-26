Top 5 Indian footballers with the most appearances ft. Sunil Chhetri

The Indian National Men’s Football Team is currently enjoying some of its glory days in terms of the support of their fans. The revival of the Blue Tigers has made the hearts of the loyal patrons of the team.

The country has a rich history of football spanning over 100+ years at both club and country level. Amongst this time, a few have left their mark for their service. Unswerving servants of the games, let us see the players with the most appearances for the Blue Tigers.

#5 Mahesh Gawli (79 matches)

Debuting at the young age of 19, Mahesh Gawli quickly became the mainstay of the Indian defense.

Standing at 5 '10, his game had an imposing nature that scared many a striker. A trusted player, Gawli led the team on many occasions. He was a part of the historic AFC Challenge Cup win in 2008

He now trains the next generation of footballers as the assistant coach for the Indian Men’s football team and the head coach for the Under-23 team.

#4 Shabbir Ali (81 matches)

One of the greatest players of Indian football, Shabbir Ali is a name synonymous with goal scoring in the national football circles.

Netting 23 goals, Shabbir Ali still has one of the most impressive goal-scoring records in the country. Captaining the national team in his decorated career, he led India to victory at the AFC Asia U-19 Cup.

His contribution to the domestic pyramid with Mohammedan Sporting and the Shabbir Ali Football Academy was recognized by the Dhyan Chand Award in 2011.

One part of arguably the most lethal strike partnership in the history of Indian football, IM Vijayan, fondly known as the ‘Blackbuck’ is a name that will echo in the halls of Indian football forever.

Vijayan is India’s third-highest goal-scorer with 34 goals. His career is adorned with 3 SAFF championships. Vijayan has also won the AIFF Player of the Year three times and the prestigious Arjuna Award.

After retirement, Vijayan is now the Director of the Kerala Police Football Academy. He also is an established actor and producer in the Tamil Film Industry.

As said by IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia is ‘ God’s Gift to Indian Football ‘. He is widely regarded as the reason for the resurrection of the Indian Football team in the Modern Era.

Bhaichung was the first Indian player to play for a European club, truly making Indian football global.

His 48 goals stand at number 2 in all-time tallies for India. He is regarded as one of the finest of the game, partnering with Vijayan and Chgetri later to give us 2 of the most iconic duos of our history. A true legend of the game.

Sunil Chhetri training ahead of Afghanistan clash in Guwahati (Image Credits: X/Indian Football)

The only active player on the list. Sunil Chhetri is the greatest Indian player of all time. Chhetri ranks third among the all-time highest active international goalscorers with a mind-boggling 94 goals, only being Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

A true icon of Indian football, Chhetri has inspired an entire generation of Indian football and is responsible for the galvanizing of fan bases in India.

Seven-time AIFF player of the year, Chhetri has been bestowed the Khel Ratna and the Bharat Ratna for his service to Indian football, making him an immortal for South Asia and Indian Football.