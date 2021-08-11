Top 5 ISL transfers for 2021-22 season

The Hero Indian Super League is one of the most anticipated tournaments in Indian football. After seven glorious seasons, the league is back again this year with another exciting campaign. The ISL commences on November 19, with the final set to be played in March 2022. Many teams have made big transfers during the offseason, which will have a huge impact on the way the league pans out. Here, we take a look at the top five signings for the 2021-22 season.

Top 5 transfers that happened in ISL for the 2021-22 season

# 5. Sanjeev Stalin [ Sertanense F.C to Kerala Blasters]

Sanjeev Stalin is one of the most talented young players in India. After two years in the second division of Portugal, Stalin will be looking to make a huge impact in India now. The right-footed player can deliver some deadly crosses from the left-back position. Stalin, who assisted India's only goal in the Fifa U-17 World Cup, is also a great free kick taker. His attacking abilities from the left-back will be a huge addition to the Blasters team that finished 10th last season.

# 4. Liston Colaco [Hyderabad F.C to ATK Mohun Bagan]

Thank you @hydfcofficial for the beautiful memories. The time spent will always be special to me. Thank you coach @manolomarquezr and the management for believing in me and to all the fans for all your love and support I’m gonna miss u all ❤️. vC: @footy__india__videos pic.twitter.com/DXgjPU3fgd — Liston Colaco (@colaco_liston) April 10, 2021

Liston Colaco's dribbling skills impressed fans last season and helped him make his national team debut earlier this year. His quick feet and attacking prowess attracted many teams in the league, but ATK successfully landed a deal for the player. Although the club signed him for an undisclosed fee, reports have suggested the deal was the highest for any Indian player in the ISL.

# 3 . Amrinder Singh [Mumbai City F.C to ATK Mohun Bagan]

Five incredible seasons of guarding the City, five unforgettable years of Paaji 💙



धन्यवाद. शुक्रिया. आभार. 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴. 👏#ThankYouAmrinder #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/0QYc0LxRvc — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) May 31, 2021

Amrinder Singh was part of the Mumbai City F.C. for over five years. The goalkeeper played 84 times for the Islanders and was one of the key players in their title victory last year. He kept 9 clean sheets and pulled off 49 saves as the team won their first ever ISL trophy. His transfer to ATK Mohun Bagan will boost their chances of winning the trophy they narrowly missed out on last year.

# 2. Hugo Boumous [Mumbai City F.C. to ATK Mohun Bagan]

ATTENTION ALL #MARINERS! 📢



The flight has arrived an hour ahead of schedule! 🤩



We are delighted to announce that Hugo Boumous is now a Mariner! 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/SgUGiC4OCj — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) July 8, 2021

Hugo Boumous is regarded as one of the top attacking midfielders in ISL. He first came into the limelight after a splendid spell with FC Goa. Hugo, who then went to Mumbai City, scored two goals in the 2020-21 season and anchored the Islanders' midfield on their way to the title. He will definitely strengthen the ATK attack, who will rely on him to create chances for talisman Roy Krishna.

# 1. Bartholomew Ogbeche [Mumbai City F.C. to Hyderabad F.C.]

3⃣ Seasons

3⃣ Clubs

3⃣rd highest scorer of all time in the #HeroISL



Bartholomew Ogbeche = Goals, guaranteed ⚽🔥 pic.twitter.com/TU8wiidz00 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) July 8, 2021

Bartholomew Ogbeche is one of the best strikers in ISL. In his only season with Kerala Blasters, Ogbeche was the club's highest scorer with 15 goals. He also played wonderfully well for Mumbai City F.C and scored eight goals to help the Islanders win the ISL. His move to Hyderabad augurs well for the team who came fifth last season and missed out on a place in the knock-outs. Ogbeche's addition will bolster their attack and give them the talisman they need on top.

