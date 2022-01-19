Top 5 players to watch out for in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, hosted by India, is upon us. The first match of the continental showdown commences on January 20, with China taking on Chinese Taipei at the Mumbai Football Arena. Defending champions Japan will be the favorites going into the tournament, hoping to win their third consecutive title.

With the advancement of women's football in the past few years, many players have become household names. Many such players will be participating in this edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup as well. Here are the top players you should watch out for in the upcoming tournament.

#5 Wang Shuang

Wang Shuang in action for China

Chinese National Team's ever reliable midfielder Wang Shuang has 109 caps for China, and mind you, she is only 26. Shuang made her senior national team debut at the age of 17, earning plaudits from her coaches and managers. She has played in major tournaments like the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Summer Olympics as well.

Shuang's club career has taken her from China to South Korea to France and then back to China. In 2015, she decided to play in the Chinese Women's Super League in spite of interest from English clubs.

In 2018, European heavyweight PSG roped the Chinese midfielder on a two-year contract. A year later, though, Shuang returned to China after terminating her contract.

She is sure to light up the tournament with her game and is one to watch out for.

#4 Mana Iwabuchi

Mana Iwabuchi plays as a forward for the Japanese National Team and Arsenal Women's Football Club. Iwabuchi made her Japanese top-tier league debut at the mere age of 14 for the defending champions of the league.

In 2012, she signed for German club Hoffenheim and won the second division with them. Afterwards, she signed for Bayern Munich and won two Frauen Bundesliga titles with them. She is currently plying her trade for Arsenal in the FA WSL.

On the country front, Iwabuchi has won most of the trophies available to the national team. She has won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2011, Asian Games gold and AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2018. She has 36 goals for Japan in 81 matches and is nicknamed 'Manadona' because of her dribbling.

She will be one of the key players for Japan heading into the Asian Cup and will be integral in their title defense.

