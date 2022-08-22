TRAU FC 0-2 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as Nizams coast to easy victory | 2022 Durand Cup

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC began their 2022 Durand Cup campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over TRAU FC on Monday, August 22.

Halicharan Narzary opened the scoring with a stunning right-footed curler from outside the box midway through the first half. TRAU tried their best to get back into the game but the Nizams held on while creating chances of their own.

The game was put to bed less than 15 minutes into the second half when Borja Gonzalez thumped a half-volley into the top corner from Mohammed Yasir's pass. Gonzalez's goal blew the wind out of TRAU's sails and the drop in intensity allowed the Nizams to see out the game with ease.

FULL-TIME here in Imphal and we kick off our Durand Cup campaign with a strong win...

Narzary and Borja Herrera with a couple of screamers to get us off the mark in Group C

Here are the player ratings from this 2022 Durand Cup clash:

TRAU FC

Bishorjit Singh - 7/10

He was beaten for both Hyderabad goals, but Bishorjit Singh came up with multiple crucial saves in the second half to keep TRAU in the game.

Buanthunglun Samte - 6/10

Samte delivered a few good set-pieces but struggled while defending against Yasir.

Chingakham Roshan Singh - 6/10

Roshan Singh made a couple of key interventions in the first half but was caught out of position on a few occasions after the break and was booked as well.

Gerard Williams - 6.5/10

Williams was one of TRAU's best players against Hyderabad, making multiple important sliding tackles, interceptions and clearances. His pace was a major asset in shutting down the Nizams in promising areas.

Naresh Singh - 6/10

Naresh Singh didn't contribute much going forward and also lost the ball in dangerous areas on a couple of occasions in the first half.

Khumantheim Arun Singh - 6/10

Arun Singh faded away after a bright start and almost scored an own-goal after flicking on Javier Siverio's free-kick, only to see it come back off the crossbar.

Chongtham Kishan Singh - 6/10

Kishan Singh couldn't bring his usual on-the-ball abilities to the fore, though he made a couple of excellent runs which led to chances for TRAU in the first half.

Shougrakpam Netrajit Singh - 5.5/10

Netrajit Singh delivered a couple of decent balls into the box but Hyderabad seemed to pass the ball around him with ease.

Salam Johnson Singh - 5.5/10

Johnson Singh worked hard on both ends and his crossing caused Hyderabad a few problems. But like most of the players in his team, he faded away after the Nizams' second goal.

Komran Tursunov - 5/10

Tursunov cut a frustrated figure up top and was starved off service throughout. He couldn't do much by dropping deep either.

Khanngam Horam - 5/10

Horam forced a couple of corners with some smart work inside the box in the opening half an hour but was virtually toothless after that.

Substitutes

Baoringdao Bodo - 6.5/10

Bodo brought some energy back into TRAU's frontline to force a few errors with his aggressive pressing.

Sorokhaibam Prikanta Singh - 6/10

Prikanta Singh hardly saw the ball as Hyderabad retained possession well.

Meitalkeishangbam Roger - 5.5/10

Roger was caught out on defense on a couple of occasions and didn't contribute much going forward.

Sapam Bishorjit Meitei - 6/10

Meitei attempted a couple of optimistic balls over the top but did little else.

Danish Aribam - 6.5/10

Aribam looked bright after coming on and fashioned TRAU's best chance of the second half with a slaloming run but put his shot wide of the post.

Hyderabad FC

Lalbiakhlua Jongte - 6/10

Jongte had nothing to do all game and looked assured with the ball at his feet.

Manoj Mohammed - 6/10

Mohammed enjoyed a decent outing but needs to work more on his offensive output.

Alex Saji - 6.5/10

Saji came up with some crucial blocks in either half to keep TRAU at bay but unfortunately had to be taken off with an injury in the second half.

Chinglensana Singh - 7/10

Sana Singh looked solid throughout the contest and helped Hyderabad move the ball to either wing even when their opponents pinned them back in the first half.

Nikhil Poojary - 7/10

Poojary slotted in nicely at right-back and dealt well with TRAU's early high-press. He got the chance to show off his dribbling and passing abilities in the second half once the press faded away.

Borja Gonzalez - 7.5/10

Gonzalez won the ball high up the pitch to set up Narzary's opener before scoring Hyderabad's second with a stunning half-volley early in the second half. He also helped create a couple of decent chances in a superb display.

Hitesh Sharma - 6.5/10

Sharma seemed to struggle a little at the start of the match but grew into the game, with his metronomic passing skills helping the Nizams to great effect. He looked more assured once Joao Victor joined the action.

C Lalchungnunga - 7/10

It was a bright debut from Lalchungnunga, who was a constant threat going forward and displayed high energy levels for the duration of the match. He sent in a couple of excellent crosses and also struck a few powerful shots that briefly concerned TRAU.

Halicharan Narzary - 7/10

Narzary scored Hyderabad's first goal of the 2022 Durand Cup with a peach of a right-footed curler from outside the box in the first half. He also put another shot wide and made a couple of excellent runs in behind the TRAU defense.

A thunderous strike made in Assam. Halicharan Narzary bangs one into the top corner with his right from distance and we are in the lead...

[0-1]

Aaren D'Silva - 5.5/10

Aside from laying out a decent chance for Yasir, D'Silva didn't do much of note and was substituted early in the second half.

Mohammad Yasir - 7.5/10

Yasir was one of Hyderabad's standout players and created numerous chances for his teammates. He got the assist for Gonzalez's goal with a perfectly weighted chipped pass and looked sharp throughout.

Substitutes

Javier Siverio - 6.5/10

Siverio was a menace, winning multiple fouls in dangerous areas, and offered much more of a final-third presence than D'Silva.

Odei Zabala - 6.5/10

Zabala looked confident on the ball and was untroubled by TRAU's tired attack in the second half.

Joao Victor - 7/10

Victor struck a fierce shot that came back off the crossbar. He recycled possession well throughout his time on the pitch.

Joao Victor from long range and the keeper is beaten. But the skipper is denied a goal by the woodwork...

[0-2]

Batholomew Ogbeche - 6/10

Ogbeche wasn't at his sharpest but still played his part in a couple of promising moves in the final 20 minutes.

Abdul Rabeeh - 6/10

One of Rabeeh's first touches was a nutmeg and he didn't have much to do defensively.

