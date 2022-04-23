TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-head and other numbers you need to know

TRAU FC will square off against the Indian Arrows in their upcoming 2021-22 I-League match on Friday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

The Manipur-based club, led by veteran Nandhakumar Singh, are placed third in the relegation table with 12 points from as many games. So far in this season's I-League, they have three victories and three draws to their name, while losing six games.

Meanwhile, the AIFF Development side Indian Arrows have been put on the back foot once more. The Indian Arrows have nine points in the same number of games as their opponents. So far this season, they have a couple of wins and seven losses, with three games ending in draws.

TRAU Football Club drew 1-1 with Real Kashmir FC in their previous match. The Indian Arrows, on the other hand, were defeated 1-2 by Churchill Brothers SC in their most recent match.

TRAU Football Club have topped the Indian Arrows thus far this season and are expected to win their upcoming match. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can overcome their previous setbacks and get back on track.

TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-head

The two sides have squared off against each other on four occasions, with the Manipuri Club emerging victorious on three occasions. Indian Arrows have no wins to their name, while one game ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 4

TRAU wins: 3

Indian Arrows wins: 0

Draw: 1

Top scorers in the current season

TRAU FC: Fernandinho (3 goals in 8 matches)

Indian Arrows: Vibin Mohanan (1 goal in 9 matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

TRAU FC: Amrit Gope ( 3 clean sheets in 6 matches), Bishorjit Singh (1 cleansheet in 4 matches)

Indian Arrows: Ahan Prakash (2 clean sheets in 2 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Passes: Vibin Mohanan - 792 (Indian Arrows)

Edited by Akshay Saraswat