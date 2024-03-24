TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Sunday, March 24, TRAU FC and NEROCA FC will face off in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal.

NEROCA FC and TRAU FC are currently ranked at the bottom of the points table with 10 points each. However, TRAU hold the wooden spoon with similar records but a goal difference.

NEROCA won their last match against TRAU by 1-0. Ghanefo Kromah scored the solitary goal for his side. However, TRAU will look forward to avenging their previous setback and aim for their fourth win in the upcoming game.

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Match Details

Match: TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC

Date and Time: March 24, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Head-to-Head

NEROCA FC hold an edge in seven head-to-head games against TRAU FC with four wins. On the other hand, TRAU have secured victory twice, while one match ended in a draw between the two teams.

Matches Played: 7

TRAU FC Won: 2

NEROCA FC Won: 4

Draw: 1

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Probable XI

TRAU FC

Aaryan Anjaneya (GK), Sunil Benchamin, Meitankeishangbam Clinton Khuman, Soraisam Pritam Kumar Singh, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Telem Suranjit Singh, Danish Aribam, Deepak Singh L, Sardor Jahonov, Bidyananda Singh, Issahak Nuhu Seidu

NEROCA FC

Soram Poirei Anganba Meitei (GK), Likmabam Rakesh, W. Meitei, Nongthombam Ronaldo, Ansumana Kromah, Adama Coulibaly, David Simbo, Tangva Ragui, Nonganba Singh Akoijam, L. Singh, Darius Snorton Perwood

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Match Prediction

Both TRAU and NEROCA are having a disastrous campaign, winning just three out of 19 games.

However, NEROCA have displayed a stronger record in their head-to-head matchups against TRAU. They have also crushed them in the previous game and would be eager to grab another win today.

Prediction: TRAU FC are expected to win.

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel