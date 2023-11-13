TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

TRAU will lock horns with Gokulam Kerala in their next I-League fixture at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday (November 13) at 4:30 pm IST.

TRAU have had a terrible start to their season as they are yet to win a game. They played out a draw in their opening game followed by two defeats in the next two matches.

TRAU got routed 0-6 by Mohammedan SC in their previous game and they will have to improve massively if they want to get back with anything from this game.

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala have made a fantastic start to their I-League season. They also played out a draw in their opening game but won the next two matches.

Gokulam Kerala have scored nine goals in their last two matches, including the 5-0 annihilation of Rajasthan FC in their previous fixture. The Malabarians will be itching to extend their winning run and complete the hattrick of wins.

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala Match Details

Date & Time: November 13, 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala Head-to-Head

The two sides have met six times so far and Gokulam Kerala are leading with three wins. While TRAU have won two matches, one game ended up as a draw.

Matches Played: 6

TRAU Win: 2

Gokulam Kerala Win: 3

Draw: 1

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala Probable XI

TRAU

Sanaton Singh Salam, Thawan, Thomas Singh Thounaojam, Mohammad Fayazuddin Shah, Sunil Benchamin, Gerard Williams, Abraham Okyere, Danish Aribam, Rohit Singh Thounaojam, Willian Ribeiro dos Reis, and Moirangthen Malemnganba.

Gokulam Kerala

Devansh Dabas, Nidhin Krishna, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Salam Ranjan Singh, Muhammed Saheef, Sreekuttan V. S., Abhijith Kurungodan, Edu Bedia, Emmanuel Justine, Nili, and Komron Tursunov.

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala Prediction

Gokulam Kerala have been in fine goal-scoring form so far as they have scored a whopping 11 goals. Furthermore, they have also been solid in the defense as they have conceded only three goals.

At the same time, TRAU are still searching for their goal-scoring boots as they have only scored one goal in three matches so far. On the other front, they have given away eight goals. TRAU will have to elevate their game in both departments to trouble the Malabarians.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala are expected to register a dominating win.

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel