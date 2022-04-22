TRAU vs Indian Arrows: Who will win today's I-League match?

TRAU FC will take on the Indian Arrows in their upcoming I-League 2021-22 match on Friday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

TRAU FC are placed third in the Relegation table with 12 points from as many encounters. They have three wins and draws each to their name so far from the ongoing edition of the I-League, while losing six games.

Meanwhile, the Indian Arrows have nine points from as many games as their opponents. They have a couple of wins and seven losses to their name so far this season, while three games have ended in draws.

TRAU FC drew their previous encounter against Real Kashmir FC 1-1. The Indian Arrows, on the other hand, lost 1-2 against Churchill Brothers SC in their most recent fixture.

Brijesh Giri scored a goal at 45+3rd minute to hand the Indian Arrows a 1-0 lead in the game. However, Komron Tursunov and Momo Cisse each scored for the latter side to guide them to a 2-1 victory.

TRAU vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on four occasions thus far, with TRAU FC having won three matches. Indian Arrows have no wins to their name, while one game ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 4

TRAU FC: 3

Indian Arrows: 0

Draw: 1

TRAU vs Indian Arrows: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

TRAU vs Indian Arrows: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

TRAU vs Indian Arrows: Prediction

TRAU FC have so far performed better than the Indian Arrows this season and are likely to clinch a win in their upcoming clash.

Prediction: TRAU FC 3-1 Indian Arrows

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee