TRAU vs Inter Kashi preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

TRAU are all set to take on Inter Kashi in their next I-League fixture at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday (December 10).

TRAU have had a torrid time in the competition so far as they are yet to register their first win of the season. They have drawn only one game and lost seven out of eight matches they have played.

TRAU were annihilated 1-5 by Aizawl FC in their previous fixture and they will be looking to put up an improved performance in this contest.

On the other hand, Inter Kashi have had a mixed run so far this season. They have accounted for three wins, three losses, and two draws against their name in eight matches.

They played an entertaining 2-2 draw against Rajasthan FC in their previous match and will be looking to secure full three points against a struggling opposition.

TRAU vs Inter Kashi Match Details

Match Details: TRAU vs Inter Kashi, I-League 2023-24

Date & Time: December 10, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium

TRAU vs Inter Kashi Head-to-Head

These two sides will meet for the first time and have no prior head-to-head record.

Matches Played: 0

TRAU Win: 0

Inter Kashi Win: 0

Draw: 0

TRAU vs Inter Kashi Probable XI

TRAU

Mithun Samanta, Pritam Kumar Singh, Gerard Williams, Ben Quansah, Mohammad Fayazuddin Shah, Deepak Singh L, Telem Suranjit Singh, Abraham Okyere, Bidyananda Singh, Moirangthen Malemnganba, and Robinson Singh Soraisam.

Inter Kashi

Arindam Bhattacharya, Kojam Beyong, Sandip Mandi, Peter Hartley, Bijoy Varghese, Gyamar Nikum, Edmund Lalrindika, Julen Perez del Pino, Jordan Lamela Garrido, Sumeet Passi, and Vikash Singh Phijam.

TRAU vs Inter Kashi Prediction

TRAU have struggled badly on both ends this season. They have shipped goals in defence while failing to score them on the attack. At the same time, Inter Kashi have played exciting football so far.

If they can iron out the small defensive mistakes, they are likely to trouble TRAU FC in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Kashi are expected to win this contest.

TRAU vs Inter Kashi Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel