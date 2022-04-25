TRAU vs Sudeva Delhi: Who will win today's I-League match?

TRAU FC will take on Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

TRAU FC are placed second in the I-League Relegation standings with 13 points from as many encounters. They have three wins and six losses to their name in the ongoing edition of the I-League, while their remaining four games have ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC have 10 points to their name from 13 matches. They have only had a couple of wins so far this season, along with four draws and seven losses.

The Delhi-based club head into this encounter on the back of a 3-0 loss against Kenkre FC in their most recent fixture. Meanwhile, TRAU FC's previous encounter against the Indian Arrows ended in a 0-0 draw.

TRAU vs Sudeva Delhi: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other twice thus far in the history of the competition, with TRAU FC having won one game. Sudeva Delhi FC haven't won a single game against TRAU FC.

The most recent encounter between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Matches Played: 2

TRAU FC: 1

Sudeva Delhi FC: 0

Draw: 1

TRAU vs Sudeva Delhi: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

TRAU vs Sudeva Delhi: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

TRAU vs Sudeva Delhi: Prediction

The two sides are evenly matched on paper. However, TRAU FC will have the upper hand going into the encounter, having defeated Sudeva Delhi FC in the past. One can look forward to a close contest between the two sides.

Prediction: TRAU FC 2-1 Sudeva Delhi

