TV & Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

With a place in the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs up for grabs, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

FC Goa are fourth in the ISL table with 30 points from 19 games. Even a draw in their final league stage encounter against Hyderabad FC will be enough to see the Gaurs book their place in the playoffs.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings and need to win Sunday's fixture to make it to the ISL playoffs for the very first time in their short history. The Nizams have acquired 28 points from 19 games thus far.

FC Goa won the corresponding fixture 2-1, courtesy of two late goals from Ishan Pandita and Igor Angulo.

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC & ATK Mohun Bagan FC kick off?

India: February 28, 2021, 5 PM IST

Where and how to watch FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

Australia: Fox Sports

Oceania: Digicel PNG (TVWAN Action)

Eastern Europe: SportKlub

The Middle East, Maldives, and Bangladesh: Asianet Plus, Jalsha Movies SD, Jalsha Movies HD

How to live-stream the FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV

South-East Asia: 1PlaySports (Facebook and YouTube)

Indonesia: GenFlix

US and Canada: ESPN+

Western and Central Europe, and Central Asia: YuppTV

Edu Bedia will play a key role for FC Goa while the Nizams will miss the services of Aridane Santana upfront.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Team News

FC Goa

Brandon Fernandes is the only FC Goa player doubtful for Sunday's game. Juan Ferrando has the rest of his squad available and is expected to field a 4-3-3 formation, with Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz leading the lines for the Gaurs.

Doubtful: Brandon Fernandes

Injured: None

Suspension: None

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC will miss a few key players for their crunch game against FC Goa. While Ashish Rai is injured, Chinglansana Singh and Aridane Santana are suspended for the winner-take-all fixture.

Doubtful: None

Injured: Ashish Rai

Suspension: Chinglensana Singh, Aridane Santana