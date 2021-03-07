TV & Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ISL semi-final second leg between Mumbai City FC & FC Goa

Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, in their 2020-21 ISL semi-final second leg match on Monday. In the first leg clash, the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw. Fans can expect an exhilarating contest once again.

As the entire ISL 2021 is being held in three neutral stadiums, the away goal rule will not apply. If the match ends in a draw in regulation time, it would go to extra time. If still no outcome is achieved, the winner will be decided via penalty shootout.

FC Goa are on a 14-match unbeaten streak while Mumbai City FC have won two of their last three games. Both sides need a victory to become the first finalist of the ISL 2020-21 season.

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa kick off?

India: March 8, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Team News

Mumbai City FC

📸 | Key moments from last night's draw in the first leg against FC Goa.#FCGMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/AlKxRQR0kd — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 6, 2021

Amey Ranawade will be available for selection after he served a one-match suspension in the first leg of the semi-finals. As a result, either one of Mandar Rao Dessai or Vignesh Dakshinamurthy will be relegated to the bench.

Rowllin Borges and Mohamad Rakip didn't feature in Mumbai City FC's previous match because they were not 100% fit. It remains to be seen whether they have regained their full fitness.

Doubtful: Rowllin Borges, Mohamad Rakip

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

FC Goa

Advertisement

The Character. The Grit. The Fight. 💪



The team kept the unbeaten streak going with a massive performance in the first leg of the semi-final!



Here are some key moments from the match. 📽️#RiseAgain #FCGMCFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/0PeAnMII8d — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 6, 2021

FC Goa's coach Juan Ferrando confirmed that Princeton Rebello will miss the remainder of the season following a horrific tackle by Mourtada Fall in the first leg. Mohamed Ali is also nursing his injuries.

Brandon Fernandes has started training but didn't feature in the matchday squad for the first leg. Seriton Fernandes was substituted early in the game. Former FC Goa reserves team captain Leander D'Cunha is thus likely to get his first start in the senior team.

Edu Bedia played the first leg with a fracture and might be relegated to the bench. The only good news for FC Goa fans is that Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez will be available for selection.

Doubtful: Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes, Mohamad Nawaz, Edu Bedia

Injuries: Princeton Rebello, Mohamed Ali

Suspension: None