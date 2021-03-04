TV & Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ISL semi-final first leg between FC Goa & Mumbai City FC 

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will lock horns at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa in their 2021 ISL semi-final first leg match. The two sides played an entertaining 3-3 draw in their last encounter.

FC Goa are unbeaten in their last 13 matches but have emerged as winners on only five occasions. The Gaurs were forced to share the spoils with their opponents in the remaining eight games.

Mumbai City FC are coming into this fixture on the back of two consecutive victories. While one was a dominating 6-1 win over Odisha FC, the other one was a slender 2-0 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan to seal the summit position.

When does the ISL match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC kick off?

India: March 5, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

FC Goa

FC Goa will take the field with only four foreign players as Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez are suspended for the first leg of the semi-finals.

FC Goa will take the field with only four foreign players as Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez are suspended for the first leg of the semi-finals. Seriton Fernandes missed their last game against Hyderabad FC after he suffered an injury. His availability remains uncertain.

Mohammad Nawaz has found himself out of favor from FC Goa's starting line-up. Brandon Fernandes has started light training but remains doubtful about playing the full ninety minutes.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Seriton Fernandes, Mohammad Nawaz, Brandon Fernandes

Suspension: Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous has served his four-match suspension and will be available for selection against FC Goa.

Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous has served his four-match suspension and will be available for selection against FC Goa. Rowllin Borges missed the last match owing to an injury and he remains doubtful for the first leg of the semi-final.

Mumbai City FC's right-back Amey Ranawade picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in their last game against ATK Mohun Bagan. As a result, he remains suspended from the fixture. Mohamad Rakip might replace him in the starting line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Rowllin Borges

Suspension: Amey Ranawade