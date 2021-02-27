TV & Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC

With both ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Mumbai City FC eyeing an AFC Champions League slot, the top two teams of the ISL lock horns in the final league match of the season.

The game will decide the representatives of India in the AFC Champions League 2022. ATK Mohun Bagan FC currently occupy the top spot with 40 points from 19 ISL fixtures. The Mariners just need a draw to secure their maiden participation in the top tier of Asian club competition.

As for Mumbai City FC, anything less than a win will dash their hopes. The CFG-owned side has earned 37 points from 19 games this season. The Islanders occupied the top spot in the league table for a considerable amount of time, but are currently in a slump.

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC & ATK Mohun Bagan FC kick off?

India: February 28, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

Australia: Fox Sports

Oceania: Digicel PNG (TVWAN Action)

Eastern Europe: SportKlub

The Middle East, Maldives, and Bangladesh: Asianet Plus, Jalsha Movies SD, Jalsha Movies HD

How to live-stream the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV

South-East Asia: 1PlaySports (Facebook and YouTube)

Indonesia: GenFlix

US and Canada: ESPN+

Western and Central Europe; and Central Asia: YuppTV

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Team News

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders will miss the services of Hugo Boumous and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy due to their respective suspensions. There is no other injury news from the camp. Cy Goddard and Bipin Singh will have to provide support to a rather shaky Mumbai City FC midfield.

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: Hugo Boumous and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

ATK Mohun Bagan FC lost 0-1 to Mumbai City FC in the reverse fixture (Image courtesy: ISL)

Michael Soosairaj and Jobby Justin have been ruled out of the league stage earlier in the season. The Mariners have no major injury concerns as such, but may miss out on the services of Sandesh Jhingan, who has taken a slight knock to his knee.

Doubtful: Sandesh Jhingan

Injured: Michael Soosairaj and Jobby Justin

Suspension: None