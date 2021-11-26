Twitter erupts as Manisha Kalyan scores a stunning goal against Brazil

The Indian Women's Football Team took on the Brazil Women's Team at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil. The match was a historic encounter as the senior national teams of both countries met each other for the first time.
The game started in favor of the hosts as Debora Oliveira gave her nation the lead in the 1st minute. However, it didn't take long for the Indians to equalize. The touring side made it 1-1 courtesy of an eighth-minute goal by Manisha Kalyan.
Both teams kept creating chances but failed to convert any of them until the 36th minute when Giovana Costa put Brazil back into the lead. The half-time scoreline read Brazil 2 - 1 India.
A 52nd and 54th-minute strike by Ariadina Borges and Kerolin Ferraz, respectively, saw the hosts take the lead with two more goals. The Brazilians were unstoppable as they managed to score two more goals to win the game 6-1.
Although the Indian Women's team lost the game, fans will remember this encounter for years to come thanks to Manisha Kalyan's goal.
The Blue Tigresses have two more matches remaining in the ongoing edition of the four-nation International Tournament. They will look to win both matches and prove their worth against top nations.
Fans react to Manisha Kalyan's goal against Brazil
Indian Women's Football Team's upcoming fixtures in Brazil
India will play their next match against Chile on November 28, which will be followed up with a match against Venezuela on December 2nd.
November 28 vs Chile at 2.30 AM IST
December 2 vs Venezuela at 2.30 AM IST
ALSO READArticle Continues below
The Indian Women's Football Team's remaining two encounters will be played at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil.