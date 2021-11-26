×
Twitter erupts as Manisha Kalyan scores a stunning goal against Brazil

Indian Women's Football Team players - Image Courtesy: Indian Football Twitter
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified Nov 26, 2021 10:42 AM IST
The Indian Women's Football Team took on the Brazil Women's Team at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil. The match was a historic encounter as the senior national teams of both countries met each other for the first time.

The game started in favor of the hosts as Debora Oliveira gave her nation the lead in the 1st minute. However, it didn't take long for the Indians to equalize. The touring side made it 1-1 courtesy of an eighth-minute goal by Manisha Kalyan.

Both teams kept creating chances but failed to convert any of them until the 36th minute when Giovana Costa put Brazil back into the lead. The half-time scoreline read Brazil 2 - 1 India.

A 52nd and 54th-minute strike by Ariadina Borges and Kerolin Ferraz, respectively, saw the hosts take the lead with two more goals. The Brazilians were unstoppable as they managed to score two more goals to win the game 6-1.

Although the Indian Women's team lost the game, fans will remember this encounter for years to come thanks to Manisha Kalyan's goal.

The Blue Tigresses have two more matches remaining in the ongoing edition of the four-nation International Tournament. They will look to win both matches and prove their worth against top nations.

Fans react to Manisha Kalyan's goal against Brazil

Manisha Kalyan makes @IndianFootball history with a beautiful goal vs BrazilEarlier this month, she also became the 1st Indian player to score in AFC Women's club championship.#IndianWomensFootball #ManishaKalyanhttps://t.co/jvGDY66rmB
Amazing 🔥Historic Goal You beauty Manisha #BRAIND twitter.com/IndianFootball…
Please make a big deal of Manisha's goal and India's performance - mostly through that first half. Build, build, build. ⚡ #BRAIND @IndianFootball
HISTORY! 🔥🔥🔥India's HISTORIC goal against BRAZIL courtesy of Manisha 😍💙#BRAIND #ShePower #HerGameToo #IndianFootball https://t.co/bYCQs1fNdf
Manisha Kalyan become the first ever Indian Women's football player irrespective of any gender to score against top 10 FIFA Ranking nation (Brazil) 💓💓 https://t.co/rCoOw0Lf5P
Komal Thatal, and now Manisha.#Indianfootball #BRAIND #Goalscorers
It's some sort of win when you Score against Brazil. Manisha Kalyan remember the name ! #AIFF pls make IWL proper & more professional. Women will do wonders if provided proper support. twitter.com/IndianFootball…
Special scenes at the Amazon Arena. Historic. Take a bow, India. The girls made us proud and Manisha will remember this her whole life. A goal against 🇧🇷, take that. We were good in the first half. It was always coming in the second. The result is secondary. #BRAIND #ShePower
Scoring any goal against Brazil puts you in the history books... first ever 🇮🇳 goal against 🇧🇷... #Manisha twitter.com/sevenstigress/…
Here's that moment Manisha Kalyan is unlikely to forget -- when she scored to level 🇮🇳 against the 🇧🇷 women's football team! https://t.co/D6JRY0Xm5z
What a night to remember for each and every single footballer of the Indian WNT! Also, I'm sill buzzing for Manisha!!!#IndianFootball
Well done girls, this experience of playing #Brazil will make our girls stronger and strengthen women's football in India.Forget the scoreline and build from the experience of 90 mins to grow in the game.Manisha will cherish her goal as her best moment in football.
Wish I knew Portuguese. Brazil fans were furious after Manisha scored the goal. Lot of clown emojis and ??? 😂
FT..It was India 1-6 Brazil.. Manisha Kalyan being the Goal scorer for India.. We were good in 1st half, Brazil did well in the 2nd..And it was also the last game of Brazilian Legend Formiga.. https://t.co/qkXE6O5XTE

Indian Women's Football Team's upcoming fixtures in Brazil

India will play their next match against Chile on November 28, which will be followed up with a match against Venezuela on December 2nd.

November 28 vs Chile at 2.30 AM IST

December 2 vs Venezuela at 2.30 AM IST

The Indian Women's Football Team's remaining two encounters will be played at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
