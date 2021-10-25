Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Oman Ratings: Deepak Tangri leads the way

The Indian Colts got their Under-23 AFC Asian Cup qualification group stage off to a flying start as they defeated the Oman Under-23s 2-1 at the Fujairah Stadium in Al-Fujairah City, UAE, on Sunday.

A Rahim Ali penalty and Vikram Pratap's strike were enough to dispatch Oman, who pulled one goal back through Waleed Salim Al Musalmi late in the game.

The Indians got off to a flyer as Suresh Wangjam played a through ball to Vikram, who was brought down by Yousuf Nashr Al-Malki in the box. Rahim converted the ensuing penalty to give the Blue Colts an early lead in their bid to reach the Under-23 AFC Asian Cup.

It was Rahim's turn to provide the assist as he set up Vikram on the edge of the box, who swept the ball home to give India a 2-0 lead going into half-time.

A late lapse in concentration allowed Oman to bag a consolation but it was Igor Stimac and his boys who were left smiling at the end of their U23 Asian Cup qualification Group E match.

India Under-23:

Dheeraj Singh: 6/10

Dealt with whatever came his way well. There were a couple of moments of rashness but nothing that was a major error. Could do nothing about the late goal.

Asish Rai: 7/10

Tried to create early pressure by bombing up the flank and did well to shackle the winger on his flank. He was a livewire throughout.

Deepak Tangri: 9/10

Man of the match award for an indefatigable performance at the back in the first match of the U23 Asian Cup qualifiers. Combative, brave, and bailed the defense out on multiple occasions.

With the senior team struggling for options at centre-back, Tangri should get a look-in sooner rather than later. Key to India's U23 Asian Cup qualification hopes.

Narender Gahlot: 5/10

Heavily dependent on his centre-back partner for the majority of the match and struggled in patches. Was culpable for Oman's goal and will be happy that it was merely a consolation.

Akash Mishra: 8/10

The Indian road runner excels every time he takes to the pitch and this was no different. Majestic in defense and going forward, this youngster seems to have three lungs and is surely a future starter at left-back for the senior men's team.

Suresh Wangjam: 7/10

Covered ground in the middle of the park and played the pass for the penalty. A better performance than his recent ones for the senior team.

Jeakson Thounaojam: 6/10

Got the basics right and shielded the defense well. Dropped as the match went on, almost becoming a third defender in the centre.

Rahul KP: 5/10

Huffed and puffed, but no end product. There was a lot of toil from the Kerala Blasters youngster but he was disappointing compared to those ahead of him.

Aniket Jadhav: 6/10

The Hyderabad FC man stuck to his task well and helped Rai out on the right flank. Aniket Jadhav didn't light up the attacking end but was instrumental in keeping Oman's wingers quiet.

Rahim Ali: 7/10

A much-improved performance from the Chennaiyin FC youngster after some of his recent displays. Rahim Ali showed vim and vigour to run at the Oman defense, took his penalty coolly and bagged an assist to top it off.

Vikram Partap: 9/10

The Mumbai City FC youngster will be hoping for more chances under new gaffer Des Buckingham. He did not do his chances any harm as he was a thorn in the flesh for Oman. His finish for India's 2nd goal was well-taken. Will be important in India's U23 Asian Cup qualification campaign.

Amarjit Singh: 6/10

On as a substitute but was involved in firefighting as Oman piled on the attacks late on in the match. Kept things ticking over.

Hormipam Ruivah: 6/10

A late cameo at right-back; he helped India stretch the play late on and stuck to his primary duty well.

Bryce Miranda: 7/10

The Churchill Brothers man added some pace to the Indian line-up as he chased down balls and ran at the Oman defense after coming on as a substitute. With better decision making, might have bagged an assist.

Oman Under-23:

Ibrahim Yousuf: 6/10

Could do nothing about either of the goals as his defense let him horribly exposed.

Yousuf Nashr: 4/10

Guilty of conceding a penalty and had a torrid day at right-back. Will be hoping for a better performance if Oman hope to qualify for the U23 Asian Cup.

Saud Ali: 6/10

The more dependable of Oman's centre-backs as he was rarely troubled. Marshaled the back-line well.

Issa Khalfan: 5/10

Out of position for Vikram's goal and looked to be overwhelmed by the occasion.

Qasim Mubarak: 6/10

Got forward well on his flank and allowed India little change while defending. Better deliveries may have allowed Oman to snatch a point in their U23 Asian Cup qualifiers opener.

Fahad Masaaod: 5/10

Made very little headway down his flank as Mishra looked up to the challenge.

Arshad Said: 6/10

Did well to pass the ball on to his forwards and would have expected more from his attackers.

Hussain Said: 5/10

Oman's attacking midfielder had a day to forget as he was unable to break India's defense down. Hooked in the second half.

Mohammad Said: 5/10

Went missing at times and let the game pass him by. Could not initiate as many attacks as he would have liked.

Omar Nassar: 5/10

Hooked at half-time as he was wasteful in the first half. Lack of end-product frustrated both fans and team-mates.

Abdullah Mohammed: 5/10

The Oman striker had plenty of chances to pull his team back into the match but did not capitalize on them. Let his team-mates down.

Waleed Salim: 7/10

Came on for Omar at half-time and looked livelier. Bagged a consolation goal to ensure a few nervy moments for India in their U23 qualifiers opener.

Hani Talib: 6/10

A second-half substitute who looked to make things happen with his incisive runs and passing.

Al-Hussain Al-Haddad: N/A

A late substitute.

