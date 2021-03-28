UAE vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s International Friendly Match – March 29th, 2021

UAE will lock horns with India at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai in an international friendly match on Monday.

UAE's previous friendly match against Iraq ended in a stalemate back in January, while India drew 1-1 against Oman in their recently-concluded international friendly.

The Blue Tigers returned to the field after more than a year. Chinglensana Singh scored an own goal to give Oman the lead in the 43rd minute. Striker Manvir Singh then shot one past the goalie to bring India back into the game and level the score at 1-1.

The Indian team coach Igor Stimac said that Sandesh Jhingan will not feature in the final friendly against Oman. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will replace Amrinder Singh as the goalkeeper and will wear the captain's armband as well.

NorthEast United FC star and ISL 2020/21 Emerging Player award winner Apuia will also find a place in the starting lineup when India meet UAE in Dubai.

UAE, who are currently ranked 74th in the FIFA Rankings, will give their opponents a run for their money. They have nine wins and two losses against India, while the remaining three encounters ended in draws.

Squads to choose from

UAE

Ali Khasif, Khaled Issa, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Fahd Al Dhanhani, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdel-Rahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Hassan Al-Mahrami, Al-Hassan Saleh, Salem Rashid, Mohamed Al-Attas, Ali Salmeen, Yahya Nader, Abdullah Ramadan, Majed Hassan, Fabio de Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Suhail Al Noubi, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tigali, Zayed Al Ameri.

Advertisement

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.

Predicted Playing XI

UAE

Ali Khasif, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdel-Rahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohamed Al-Attas, Ali Salmeen, Yahya Nader, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalil Al Hammadi, Ali Mabkhout.

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs India

Date: 29th March, 2021, at 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Zabeel Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

UAE vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Akash Mishra, Ashutosh Mehta, Walid Abbas, Khalifa Mubarrak Al Hammadi, Anirudh Thapa, Abdullah Ramadan, Fabio Lima, Manvir Singh, Suhail Al Noubi, Ali Mabkhout.

Captain: Ali Mabkhout Vice-Captain: Suhail Al Noubi

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Akash Mishra, Ashutosh Mehta, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Khalifa Mubarrak Al Hammadi, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Abdullah Ramadan, Fabio Lima, Ishan Pandita, Suhail Al Noubi, Ali Mabkhout.

Captain: Abdullah Ramadan, Vice-Captain: Fabio Lima