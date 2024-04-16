Unified Football Tournament 2024 Dhaka: Full schedule, match timings, India squad, and live-streaming details

The 28-member Indian contingent departed for Dhaka to play in Special Olympics South Asia 7-a-side Unified Football Tournament 2024 slated to take place from April 16 to 20.

The contingent includes players, unified partners, and coaches representing eight different states, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

Special Olympics Bharat, recognized by the Sports Ministry, is a national sports body for people with intellectual disabilities. The person with this disability have an IQ of below 70 and are impaired in carrying out daily chores.

Nine teams, representing five countries - Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Maldives, and Hong Kong will be up against each other in Bashundhara Kings Sports Arena Stadium, Dhaka.

For the male competition, a total of five teams, namely, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh B, India, Indonesia, Maldives, and Hong Kong will contest in the tournament.

Four teams, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh B, India, and Hong Kong will be up against each other.

The Indian team underwent a training camp from April 10 to 16 to prepare for this tournament at Manav Rachna University, Faridabad, Haryana.

Unified Football Tournament 2024 Dhaka: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Male

Wednesday, April 17

India vs Bangladesh A, 10:00 AM

Indonesia vs Bangladesh B, 1:00 PM

Maldives vs Bangladesh A, 2:00 PM

India vs Indonesia, 4:00 PM

Maldives vs Bangladesh B, 5:00 PM

Thursday, April 18

Indonesia vs Bangladesh A, 11:00 AM

India vs Bangladesh B, 12:00 PM

Indonesia vs Maldives, 2:30 PM

Bangladesh A vs Bangladesh B, 5:30 PM

Friday, April 19

India vs Maldives, 9:30 AM

Final: Top 2 Teams, 2:00 PM

Female

Wednesday, April 17

Hong Kong vs Bangladesh B, 11:00 AM

India vs Bangladesh A, 12:00 AM

Hong Kong vs India, 3:00 PM

Thursday, April 18

India vs Bangladesh B, 3:30 PM

Hong Kong vs Bangladesh B, 4:30 PM

Friday, April 19

Bangladesh A vs Bangladesh B, 10:30 AM

Final: Top 2 Teams, 3:00 PM

Unified Football Tournament 2024 Dhaka: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- N/A

Live Telecast- N/A

Unified Football Tournament 2024 Dhaka: India Squad

Male

Squad: Krishna Gupta, Mrityunjay Prajapati, Himanshi Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar, Kaka, and Juned Babu.

Partners - Bhavy Rameshbhai, Jagannath Mali, Ajay Kumar Sahu, Rishi Maity,

Coaches: Paresh Bhatt, Lovish Chugh, and Shashi Prasad Keshri.

HOD: Mohiyuddin Khurram

Female

Squad: Hetalbehen Machhar, Marina, Kashish, Priya Mondal, Mala Singh Mura, and Sakshi.

Partners - Ankita, Angelina Sequeira, Bhrantiben Shah, Shravani Nigade, and Jyoti Kumari.

Coaches - Minaxiben Pandya, Simranjit Kaur, and Anjali.

