United World takes over Calicut Quartz FC, renames it to Kerala United FC

United World Group has taken over the Kerala-based Calicut Quartz FC by purchasing majority stakes. This was announced on Friday by the Assets Holding and Sports Management Group based out of Geneva, Switzerland.

Calicut Quartz FC will be known as Kerala United FC from now on.

Kerala United FC aim for I-League participation

The newly-rechristened side hopes to play in the I-League Second Division in the 2020-21 season and eventually qualify for the I-League in the 2021-22 football season. Kerala United FC can be the second representative from the state of Kerala in the I-League after Gokulam Kerala FC. Both the sides are based out of Kozhikode which will add the flavor of Malabar Derby to the potential rivalry as well.

Kerala United FC, originally Calicut Quartz FC, was founded in 1976 in Kozhikode, Kerala. The side regularly plays in the Kerala Premier League and has participated in the AIFF Youth Leagues in U13, U15 and U18 categories. Kerala United FC participated in the I-League 2nd Division but finished at the bottom after the first round with just 1 point from 7 games.

نَـجّـمٌ جديد ينضم معنا في يونايتد وورلد! 😍



مجموعتنا تستحوذ على نادي كيرلا يونايتد الهندي، أهلًا بصديقنا الجديد 🤝🇮🇳@KeralaUnitedFC https://t.co/4o9RfzyKJm pic.twitter.com/oOkLJ6GVkW — شيفيلد يونايتد (@SUFCArabic) November 20, 2020

Confident of making Kerala United FC a success story: United World Group CEO Al-Ghamdi

Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, Group CEO of the United World Group, has spoken about his vision of making Kerala United FC play at the highest strata of Indian football. He has also expressed his desire to build an academy and groom local players.

"Our vision is to make Kerala United a competitive, community-focused football club playing at the highest possible in Indian football," said Abdullah Al-Ghamdi. "Through hard work, commitment and unrivalled support from our fans, we are confident of achieving great things. Our focus will be on cementing and strengthening the foundations of the club, building an academy, and developing homegrown players," he added.

"With the support of the Kerala community and local authorities, we are confident that we will be able to achieve our ambitious goals and make Kerala United FC a success story for both the United Group and the local community," concluded Al-Ghamdi.

United World has majority and ownership stakes in several top football clubs across the world. It owns Premier League side Sheffield United, Belgium Pro League club Beerschot VA, and Dubai-based Al-Hilal United. Kerala United will be the fourth club to be added to the portfolio of United World Group.