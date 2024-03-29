Unpacking the race for ISL Shield, playoffs, and qualification scenarios of ISL 2023-24 season 

Disappointment and frustration have characterized Indian football recently, particularly after a dismal international break that witnessed the Blue Tigers succumb to a defeat against Afghanistan. However, the attention now shifts to the final stretch of the Indian Super League (ISL), where eleven teams remain in contention for the coveted silverware.

You might wonder how eleven teams are still in the race. Well, with six teams set to advance to the final knockout rounds, the climax of this ISL season promises to be one of the most thrilling yet. Five teams still hold a realistic chance of finishing sixth, while the race for the ISL Shield is also intense among the top four teams.

Form, momentum, and individual brilliance will undoubtedly have an influence. However, with three gameweeks remaining (four for some), qualification hopes could hinge on finer margins. With that in mind, let’s look at the current standings, upcoming fixtures, and potential scenarios for teams aiming to secure a spot in the knockout stages or winning the ISL Shield.

The race for ISL Shield title

The top spot has been swapped among the top five teams throughout the season. FC Goa began the season strongly, but Kerala Blasters FC finished at the top during the mid-season break. However, both Goa and Kerala experienced a downturn in form, while Odisha FC, Mumbai City FC, and Mohun Bagan SG put together solid runs to vie for the summit.

At present, the reigning ISL Shield winners, Mumbai City, lead the table with 41 points from 19 games. Although they only drew their match against Jamshedpur FC, they were awarded all three points due to the Red Miners fielding an extra foreign player after Daniel Chima Chukwu’s red card.

Mohun Bagan SG currently hold second place, winning six of their last eight games under Antonio Habas. The two-time ISL-winning coach has transformed the star-studded side into a more balanced outfit and has reaped significant rewards. They currently have 39 points but still have a game in hand over their title rivals.

The top two teams are scheduled to clash in the final gameweek of the season (April 15), potentially a title-deciding encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

In third place are FC Goa with 36 points, closely followed by Odisha FC, trailing Goa by just one point but with a game in hand. While they still remain in the title race, both teams will primarily aim to secure a top-four finish.

Finishing third and fourth could be crucial, as it grants home advantage during the one-legged playoff tie against the team finishing fifth and sixth. The semi-finals, however, will be two legs, with the top two teams having an home advantage in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters, with 29 points, are yet to secure a playoff berth but are likely to finish fifth, given their form and injury concerns.

Here are the remaining fixtures for the top two teams

Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC (April 1)

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC (April 8)

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC (April 15)

Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC (March 31)

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG (April 6)

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG (April 11)

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC (April 15)

The race for the sixth spot in ISL standings

There is a clearly an evident fight for the sixth spot among five teams. Currently, newcomers Punjab FC, one of the league’s most in-form teams, hold the coveted position with 21 points. They are scheduled to face Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG in their next two games, which could potentially affect their chances.

Following closely behind are last year’s ISL runners-up, Bengaluru FC, with the same points tally as Punjab. However, Punjab are higher in the table due to their superior head-to-head record. Bengaluru will also play Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG at home, with an away trip to Kolkata against East Bengal FC sandwiched in between.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United are neck-and-neck with Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC, each with 20 points. Jamshedpur will play Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa at home, along with an away game against Chennai. NorthEast United FC will face Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC before ending their league stage at home against Odisha FC.

Next in line are East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC, both with 18 points, although Chennaiyin has a game in hand over the other teams vying for the sixth spot. East Bengal will face crucial matches against Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC, but they will start April with a tough away trip to Kochi to face Kerala Blasters FC.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, begin their post-international break with an away game against in-form Mohun Bagan SG. Their fate could well be decided when they face both Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC at home, before ending their season with an away trip to FC Goa.

(In case two or more teams end with the same points tally, the head-to-head record will be the primary determinant, followed by head-to-head goal difference and head-to-head goals scored)