[WATCH] Manisha Kalyan nets excellent solo goal for Indian women's football team against Brazil

On what was a historic day for the Indian women's football team, Manisha Kalyan netted the Tigresses' only goal in their 6-1 defeat to Brazil. The result certainly did not make for good reading, but there were plenty of reasons for optimism and some exciting football on offer.

Brazil took an early lead in the game, netting the opening goal in the first minute itself via Debora Oliveira. Many believed this could be a long night for the Indian women's football team when Oliveira's shot went in.

However, Thomas Dennerby's team responded brilliantly and adopted a more compact shape in a bid to hit Brazil on the counter. The tactic paid rich dividends just seven minutes later.

India won the ball on the edge of their own box before playing an aerial pass to Pyari Xaxa. She received the ball in her own half and placed a cushioned header into the path of Manisha Kalyan.

The onrushing Kalyan took the ball in her stride and charged forward, unchallenged by Brazil's defenders. She got to the edge of the box and fired a low shot across Brazil custodian Leticia Silva. While the opposition defenders did little to track Kalyan down, it was still a tremendous run and superb finish.

You can see the goal here:

Manisha Kalyan's effort was the first ever goal scored by an Indian footballer against Brazil. The goal also made Kalyan the first ever Indian women's football team player to score against a top-10 ranked nation.

Indian women's football team takes massive step forward in positive display against Brazil

The Indians were largely compact in the first half and reacted brilliantly after going behind. Brazil did create chances, but clear-cut opportunities were at a minimum.

Manisha Kalyan's goal also helped India wield some control over the game as they looked to catch Brazil on the counter-attack. Giovana Quieroz's strike in the 36th minute, however, put Brazil back in control before the hosts took the game away from India in the second half to win 6-1.

Women's Football India @WomensFootieIND



A lot of things done well in spite of a lot to learn! What a day! Onto the next one against Chile!



#HerGameToo #WomensFootball Eventually, the difference in quality showed but besides the scoreline, WE'RE SO SO SO PROUD OF THIS INDIAN WOMEN'S TEAM TODAY!A lot of things done well in spite of a lot to learn! What a day! Onto the next one against Chile! Eventually, the difference in quality showed but besides the scoreline, WE'RE SO SO SO PROUD OF THIS INDIAN WOMEN'S TEAM TODAY!A lot of things done well in spite of a lot to learn! What a day! Onto the next one against Chile!#HerGameToo #WomensFootball https://t.co/ikNIdhuP1V

Despite the result, there were plenty of positives for Thomas Dennerby and the Indian women's football team to take from the game. The match also needs to be seen within the context it was played in. Eight-time World Cup winners Brazil are seventh in the FIFA Women's Football rankings, while India are 57th.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Putting together such a good performance against a top-10 nation will certainly give India confidence ahead of their match against Chile.

Edited by Samya Majumdar