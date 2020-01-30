'We are not here on holiday, we are here to work,' Jorge Costa lays down the law ahead of Mumbai City's clash against NorthEast United FC | ISL 2019-20

Jorge Costa

A few days ago, Mumbai City FC spurned a golden opportunity to perch themselves among the ISL top four as they allowed Hyderabad FC a route into the game, meaning that the Islanders lost a couple of points, despite controlling the encounter for large swathes.

During the contest, akin to many a time previously, Mumbai had managed to create chances, although they weren’t able to finish off their opponents. When being quizzed on the slight profligacy of the Islanders’ strikers, Jorge Costa said:

Obviously if we score 10 goals from 10 chances I will be very happy. But, for example, the game at Odisha, we didn’t have chances to score. But, when we are creating, it is better for me because naturally we will score at some point.

Post that game though, Mumbai were dealt a defensive blow when Souvik Chakrabarti departed for Hyderabad FC, thereby leaving the Islanders short of numbers at the back. On being quizzed about the move, Costa quipped:

Souvik had been a great professional during his time here and in life, there are times when you’re not happy but you don’t deserve to be unhappy. It was good for him to go to another club to be happy.

Even if the former right-back had been available, Mumbai would’ve been slightly short-handed in the defensive third, considering Pratik Chaudhari’s impending suspension. And, Costa shed light on another problem when asked about if there were any injury concerns. He said:

We have another problem that you’ll come to know tomorrow. It will be difficult for us but we don’t like to give excuses and we will face our problems. We like to work hard and concentrate on our work.

Consequently, the Portuguese was posed questions about a possible change in system, especially with a few players missing. Yet, he maintained that he wasn’t one to change formations so drastically, stating that even if he changed the personnel or the style of play, he wouldn’t want to shuffle systems against NorthEast United FC.

Furthermore, he elaborated on how important it was to notch up three points tomorrow, in light of how congested the table had become. To put things into perspective, the Islanders are just a point behind Odisha, having played a game less, whereas they are just a couple of points ahead of Chennaiyin FC, who have played just 13 matches, as opposed to the Islanders’ 14.

Finally, Costa opened up on his aspirations for the top four, commenting:

I am not afraid to say things. We are not here on holiday and we are here to work. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow but I can say that we will be trying our best. And, hopefully we can be in the top four and subsequently, in the history of the ISL and Mumbai City FC.

Thus, on the eve of the encounter against NorthEast United, Costa had stressed on the significance of what lay ahead for the Islanders and how paramount it was to earn a positive result and diligently continue striving towards their ultimate objective of making the semi-finals.