"We have one deal which is like done" - Ivan Vukomanovic reveals Kerala Blasters' transfer plans ahead of the ISL 2022-23 clash with NorthEast United

Kerala Blasters will face NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in their 15th ISL 2022-23 match of the season on Sunday (January 29).

Kerala Blasters, who sit fourth in the ISL table, go into the match on the back of a two-match losing streak. They will be determined to return to winning ways and go third in the standings when they face NorthEast United on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the game, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic insisted that every match is crucial for his team regardless of the position they are in. He said:

"It's another game. In our whole season so far and even last year, I could say that every game, for us, is crucial. Every game, for us, is a huge fight for points. There are always teams that want to play their best game against Kerala Blasters.

"It gives us something special, especially when we play in Kochi. It's different now, this season, compared to last term because this season there are home and away games, we're traveling, the fans and all these things, it's different."

Vukomanovic stressed the need for Kerala Blasters to respond positively, having lost their last two matches. He explained:

"Of course, you find yourself sometimes during the season where you have a good [run of] games and good rhythm. Then, you enter a not-so-good period where you have to react and these situations nobody can do that for us, it's up to us.

"So, any other game till the end, there are six big steps to go, it's up to us. We have to respond, we have to be brave and clever enough to approach all those games with the correct approach and fight for the points.

"Because I think we're now at a level where we need a couple more victories to maybe secure the playoffs for the second season in a row, which will be a good thing for us as a club in our growing-up process."

The Serbian tactician added:

"Speaking about younger players, it'll be a huge experience for them as well. That's the way we want to do things. So, tomorrow's game is one of the many games that we have to approach in the correct way, especially playing at home, with motivation and aggression to show that we're playing at home.

"With this kind of approach, we have shown a couple of times this season that we're winning our games at home. So, tomorrow [Sunday; ed.] must be the same."

Vukomanovic also provided his thoughts on his team's upcoming opponents, NorthEast United. He stated:

"It's up to us how we'll play this game, how we'll approach it against one good opponent, who is at the bottom of the table, but it's the circumstances that have accumulated in the past period.

"They're not a bad team. They're good opponents. We have to accept this game as a really serious test, a serious game at the moment to respond correctly and get back on our winning line."

Asked if Kerala Blasters are hopeful of bolstering their ranks before the end of the January transfer window, Vukomanovic replied:

"There are certain things going on and we are still waiting for them to be concrete. But we are always in a situation, especially speaking about the January transfer window, if you know that there is one-and-a-half months till the end of the season and if you are already into five or six months with a certain group of players, then the transfer window in the Indian Super League is quite odd, I'd say."

Vukomanovic also explained why Kerala Blasters tend to be less active in the January window:

"Because statistically there are 11 teams and even if you mention the I-League, we have 23 teams. That's the market that you can explore for reinforcements. If you find yourself in the January transfer window, 23 teams, let's say every team has 30 players, which is not the case, it gives you 690 players. Let's say 700 players.

"One good half of those players are not available because they are under contract, they are playing in their teams and the clubs will not release them, not a chance. Then, the other half of those players, who might be available, there are certain conditions like if you can offer them or not as a club.

"Most of these movements are based on swap deals. It gives you a perspective on the long term. Speaking about that one-and-a-half months remaining, it [signing players in January] gives you almost nothing."

He continued:

"Then, as a club, if you have one player already adapted to your system or your program or training rhythm for the previous six months and then you want to release one player and get a player of same quality, but is not on the level that you have been practising, then at the end of the day, it is not a reinforcement.

"We are always looking at possibilities and options that can reinforce our position or our team. In many cases, when there are available options, then it's not a reinforcement. Then, we prefer to have our players who are with us for a long time, especially speaking about the younger players, who are coming onto the big scene, improving."

The Kerala Blasters boss maintained that signing players in January does not provide much of a boost to the team. He elucidated:

"In that case, all these deals, sometimes when we see them, it brings nothing, especially for a month-and-a-half because every player needs at least a couple of weeks to adapt to the new team, to the new dressing room, to the new friends.

"They have to be accepted. There is a new training rhythm, new intensity and everything. The moment they adapt, they are only two more games to go. Then, in that situation, sometimes when we calculate and think considering all those things, we prefer to have our own players, keeping them, continuing with them or having young players with potential who are the future of this club and Indian football.

"Like that, they improve like Vibin [Mohanan], like Nihal [Sudeesh], we can mention many other younger players, who are already with us for a period. This is how you actually improve and go step by step to a higher level."

Vukomanovic, though, revealed that Kerala Blasters are trying to bring a player in before the window slams shut. He said:

"That's our opinion, but, of course, every time when there is a possibility... right now we have one deal which is like done. We're waiting to see if it will be possible to get that player now in January. If now, we'll have to wait till the end of the season.

"These are the reinforcements we want. Otherwise, making a deal just to swap some players brings you nothing in the long term. These kinds of things, we always try to work on. If it's a reinforcement, yes, we'll do it. If not, then, there is no point."

Asked if there is a possibility that Kerala Blasters will sign a player this month, Vukomanovic replied:

"Yes, absolutely because all the teams during the transfer window, at the beginning and the first half of the window, all the teams, they refuse your offers, they refuse your deals.

"Then, in the last part, in the last period or in the last days of the window, depending on the position, depending on the situation, depending on if your team is still in the fight for the playoffs or not in this league, then, these teams make moves."

He added:

"This is how it goes, so there is still a possibility that we will have something till the end of the month. We have full confidence in our management, they have everything under control.

"So far, our squad, especially the younger ones and all the players who are here, they're here on the longer term. They are in a good shape, so we don't mind if one player is injured or so, there is somebody else who will jump in.

"All of them started their careers like that, maybe getting a chance after an injury [to another player]. This is how it happens, so we have full confidence in all our players. Whoever is on the pitch will do the job."

Vukomanovic also briefly looked back at Kerala Blasters' 3-1 loss to FC Goa in their last game. He said:

"If you speak about the whole game against FC Goa, I think that we were dominant for the whole 90 minutes. We wanted to press, we wanted to push, we wanted to create [chances] and score goals to win that game.

"Of course, when you are in a game like against FC Goa, you know that there will be many other things, not only football or technical things, there are many other things like provocations and other small things on the pitch."

The Serbian expressed his frustration at the penalty that FC Goa were awarded in the match. He stated:

"Then the penalty, whether it was a penalty or not... at that moment you can only sit there and laugh or be frustrated because these kinds of decisions are really uncommon, but okay... the lack of quality of judging those situations or not having VAR technology.

"I think in every game we watch in the ISL, we can see some details [in terms of the refereeing] and it's not just now, that was also the case last year, but we have to deal with it.

"These kinds of details in a tight game against good opponents make a difference. After that, you commit a couple of individual mistakes, which leads to goals conceded, and then, you have to try to get out of the game."

He added:

"I think in the second half, after our team talk, in the dressing room, we responded well, we scored a quick goal, we wanted to push. Again, when you commit these individual mistakes, it costs you.

"On a top level against good opponents, you pay cash, you concede those goals. When you play against good teams, you cannot afford to commit such individual mistakes."

Vukomanovic went on to stress the need for Kerala Blasters to put their bad results behind them as they prepare to take on NorthEast United. He explained:

"Penalty or no penalty, I don't know, it's already in the past. That was also the case in the home game against Bengaluru FC, there was a penalty after 10 minutes. We're sitting on the side sitting and seeing these kinds of things happen, especially since we don't have VAR technology till now.

"Maybe one day it will chance. Maybe, it will be different, but we have to deal with it. We have to live it. Of course, it frustrates you because you lose the game, but that's football.

"We have to continue the next day. When we sleep, we have to switch off [from the previous game], stay positive and go and prepare for the next game. That's the only way."

It has been confirmed that the winners of this year's Super Cup will be awarded a place in the AFC Cup. Asked if that will change Kerala Blasters' initial plans to field a second-string team in the tournament, Vukomanovic replied:

"We still have to wait for confirmation about the dates and groups because we still haven't got all those information. Where will we play the games? Then, there are many other things.

"I understand that the Super Cup will be held between the 8th and 25th of April, that is 17 days. It means three games in the group stage and the winners will qualify. In these 17 days, there is no possibility that you play [your best team].

"Three games in a group in nine days, [a game] every three days. If you qualify, every three days, you will have semi-finals and finals. Automatically, nobody can play with their best team because nobody can line up their best team in all five games."

The Kerala Blasters coach continued:

"Then, the big question mark, logically, one team will win the ISL playoffs and will win a place in the ACL or Champions League. They will say, 'there is no reason for us to compete and play with the strongest team in the Super Cup because we already have a spot'.

"Then they will say, 'Okay, maybe we will play with a different team' or 'we want to check out our younger players for next season'. That will be one example.

He added:

"There will be five teams between the seventh and the 11th spot [in the ISL], they will stop the competition on 26th of February. They have 40 days till Super Cup. Maybe, [because of] lack of motivation and disappointment, they will release foreigners.

"They will say, 'let's play with our second team'. The quality of the Super Cup in total will be different. From our side, of course, we will see the details like when we have to play those games, where we have to play those games."

Vukomanovic insisted that Kerala Blasters will not decide their plans for the Super Cup before receiving full details about it. He elucidated:

"I understand that all the games will be held in Kerala. 16 teams, let's see the possibility about infrastructure and training sessions because we have to train between games. There are many other aspects that we have to get to see the details.

"Of course, we will be there with the strongest team we have in that moment, we will compete. But then, at the moment, there are many question marks about what will be our strongest team, who will be available, who will not be available."

He also suggested that the Super Cup be held during the campaign than at the end of it. He said:

"I fear that many clubs will not be there with their strongest teams, that's my honest opinion. If the Super Cup is implemented in the season from the beginning, you will have all the teams that have their best teams with all their best players and have a good dynamic being able to rotate and make it happen all around the world.

"Playing this kind of competition, of course, especially the players who didn't maybe play a lot [in the ISL]. The strongest team we will have in that moment, we will see with our management. So far, we have to concentrate on the six remaining games in the ISL and try to get the best out of it."

Vukomanovic also revealed that he is yet to take a decision on whether Marko Leskovic will feature against NorthEast United. He explained:

"Leskovic is at the end of his recovery. From our side, we will see today [Saturday; ed.]. His muscle strain has recovered, it's healed. It is up to us now to see today what kind of risk we can have - letting him play this game or not.

"Being maybe stupid, risking certain things and losing him again for a longer period or maybe waiting one more game and then having him for the rest of the season."

He also provided an update on Sandeep Singh's surgery. He said:

"Sandeep will arrive back in Kochi tonight. He was operated in Mumbai, everything went great. Everything is okay, so now it's about the recovery process. Unfortunately, he will not be ready for the rest of the season. He will be with the team next season.

"These are our two [injury] cases. All the other things, everybody is available. Tomorrow, we will try to pick the best team and go for the points."

Asked what he thinks about Kerala Blasters losing two matches on the bounce at this point in the ISL season, Vukomanovic replied:

"It is not pleasant, especially knowing that this is the important part where you have the chance to secure a high ranking and have that security of playing the playoffs and preparing for the next period.

"Now, I think last year also we were fighting till the last moment for the playoffs. It's never easy with us. We always have this kind of fight till the last moment because that is what we experience in every game, we have to fight till the last minute.

"I don't recall that having kind of an easy game since last year or when we were leading. With us, it is always fighting till the last moment. I like it, it is the beauty of football."

He stressed the need for his team to remain focused on their remaining six matches. He stressed:

"Now, every game, all of these boys... it is also an excellent feeling for them because they have to know that for the future this is what it is, playing for Kerala Blasters. It will always be like that.

"Like that, you become better. You have to complete all the time, not thinking, 'We can start the game easy', no! Then, in the first 20 minutes, you get four goals. That's not the case."

Vukomanovic continued:

"At the top level, you get punished. In Goa, you cannot afford mistakes, you cannot be casual. These kinds of things make you frustrated. If you want to compete and be on top, you must always be on top from the first second till the last the second.

"This is how it is with us. I expect nothing more than that in the last six games where we will have to go and fight from the first till the last minute."

Several Kerala Blasters were left frustrated after sporting director Karolis Skinkys recently suggested that the club would consider a place in the playoffs a success. Responding to a question posed by Sportskeeda about the same, Vukomanovic said:

"There is always that process when you find yourself as a club in a different position like after a couple of years of disappointment, then you first have to find out and analyze many problems, analyze the situation.

"Then, the first step to improvement is saying to yourself, 'Okay, we have a problem, how do we solve that?'. Then, work on that. In football, it never happens in a short period."

Karolis Skinkys @KarolisSkinkys @Sharook98428681 Also, lack of succes?? We are current runner-ups and on the way to playoffs second season in a row ( I hope we reach it because it never happened before ). I feel proud about every team member and job they are doing this season. @Sharook98428681 Also, lack of succes?? We are current runner-ups and on the way to playoffs second season in a row ( I hope we reach it because it never happened before ). I feel proud about every team member and job they are doing this season.

Vukomanovic mentioned Arsenal as an example to drive his points home, saying:

"Take for example, [Premier League table-toppers] Arsenal, last year they were in a difficult position. You keep working on the process that you want to build up and for the next season you build up a nice basic, so that it stays for a longer term.

"Last year, since we started, we wanted to change certain things. These things, you cannott change at once, saying, 'Let's change that'. No, it has go step by step or piece by piece.

"Then, to complete the puzzle, sometimes it will take time. Speaking about the project and vision of Kerala Blasters as a club, where you have young players coming from the youth setup to the first-team squad."

The 45-year-old tactician continued:

"Because, in modern football, if you look worldwide, in any competition, you have two options. Either you take whatever budget you have and say, 'Go and buy everything, buy everybody, the best'. Then, you go and play, you will be on top, which most of the clubs in ISL cannot do and will not do because there is a salary cap, things that you have to respect.

"There's the other option where you have to say, 'This is my limited budget, we have to work within it. This is the squad we have'. You try building up with a vision, with younger players."

Vukomanovic pointed out how the landscape of club football in India has changed recently. He explained:

"What I think will happen in the near future in the ISL... in the previous seasons, what was happening during the shorter-term competition was that many players were playing in ISL teams for three months.

"Then, they were stopping and playing in the I-League for three months. Then they stop and play again. So, then, the clubs never had opportunity of ownership and knowing what the asset of the club is.

"Now, it is obvious in the last year and a half, the clubs started signing players on longer contracts, starting with younger players, who are the assets. What happens next?"

He also looked to the future, saying:

"In the near future, all the 700 players we mentioned who are in the top market in the ISL and I-League will be under contract. Then, the clubs cannot just go into the market saying, 'Now, you come and sign with us'.

"All the players are under contract. The clubs will have to change their strategy. The will have to change the way they work because players are not available. Then, there will be higher transfer fees, there will be different things."

Vukomanovic believes Kerala Blasters are well ahead of the curve in anticipating how Indian football will change in the next few years. He said:

"We are anticipating these kinds of things thinking that maybe the younger players who are now evolving and improving will become your value later, they become the important players of your team, young national teams, the national team, and then, you have a strong team.

"Because sometimes the things you want, they are not available for you and you cannot afford them. This is a fact. As a club, you have to find a way to operate and move and act in this market."

Vukomanovic acknowledged the fans' desire to see Kerala Blasters win the title, but stressed the need for patience. He elucidated:

"I know that it sometimes gives a different feeling between the management and the fans and the coaching staff, but this is the way how it goes. We have to be realistic and fight like that.

"We want to be a team who will constantly be there, be at the top. Everybody then later knows Kerala Blasters as a top-three team. Then it will happen one day that in a season or two, you will be there as champions, you will be there with the trophy.

"This is how it happens in football. You have to plan for the longer term. It is not like you plan today for the next three months and then the next season you reset to zero... very difficult."

He added:

"I'm glad that was the communication [from Karolis Skinkys]. Within the club, we all follow that lead and we know that in the longer term it will give results for sure."

Vukomanovic then explained that a club's biggest asset is their youth system. He stated:

"The biggest asset of a club is your youth system. The biggest engine of your club is your youth system. Just take the example of half of the teams in the ISL, I think they don't have organized youth systems with a B team and every other things.

"When you organize these things, year by year, these boys come through the ranks and they come to the first squad. This is the organized asset which will be the value of your team in the ISL.

"If you don't have that, every time you're in the market, you have to go and fish for something you might not be happy with. I think we, as a club, started it a year and a half ago."

He is of the view that the Kerala Blasters have stolen a march on their rivals when it comes to their youth system. He said:

"Whoever did not start it at the beginning of last season, they're are one-and-a-half years behind. This kind of process started worldwide 20 something years ago. That is why you see some countries suffering, not being capable of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup because this is the process.

"As a club, we know that if we do that in the longer term - maybe we are the first in India - it will give you results because these young players will be recognized going through the young national teams, later when they are a little bit older, being part of Kerala Blasters, other teams in the league, the national team.

"This is how it goes. This is the process. Young boys getting older, you cannot stop that. We want to compete and we know we will, for sure."

Vukomanovic went on to express his delight at the current crop of youngsters in the Kerala Blasters squad. He lauded:

"I like seeing them care about the training session, caring about games. I like the fact that they care about becoming professionals on a high level and are dedicated to work. I like the way they care about being in the team, in the starting XI.

"It gives you a good feeling. I'm sure many of them will go through the ranks and show their quality in the ISL. 100%."

Sharing the dressing room with the foreign players has helped me - Kerala Blasters youngster Vibin Mohanan

Vukomanovic was joined by Kerala Blasters midfielder Vibin Mohanan for the pre-match press conference. The 19-year-old made his ISL bow for the club in their 4-0 loss to Mumbai City FC earlier this month.

Asked if watching Kerala Blasters' matches from the bench has helped him, Vibin replied:

"It helps me a lot because I can look at the players playing in my position and analyze the mistakes they make. So, whenever I get on the pitch, I try to avoid those mistakes."

Vibin also explained that sharing the dressing room with the senior stars and foreign players in the squad has aided him in his development. He said:

"Sharing the dressing room with the senior players has helped me a lot because they are experienced and I'm young. I'm able to learn a lot from them whether it be their lifestyle or how they treat things, especially from the foreigners."

"The foreigners often advise me. Even off the field, they tell me what and what not to do. It has helped me a lot."

It is only a matter of time before we find out if Kerala Blasters will return to winning ways when they face NorthEast United.

