"We have to prepare very well for tomorrow"- NorthEast United FC assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew ahead of their match against Kerala Blasters FC

NorthEast United FC opened their season against Bengaluru FC on Matchday 2 of the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Although the Islanders started the game on the front foot, defensive errors let the side down. NorthEast United FC went down against the Blues from Bengaluru with a scoreline of 4-2.

In a virtual press conference before their game against Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew, alongside captain Subhasish Roy, spoke to the press.

NorthEast United FC assistant coach praises opponent Kerala Blasters FC

The NorthEast United FC assistant coach praised their opponents for their next match despite the latter failing to secure three points. The coach feels that Kerala Blasters FC are a strong side with a good set of players and coaching staff.

"Even though Kerala Blasters lost the first game, they are a very good side with a good coach and good players. So we have to prepare very well for tomorrow, we have to go out with a strong mentality and do our best in every department and hopefully get 3 points at the end pf the game. But it will be a tough match."

Alison assessed the opening games that were high scoring, usually different from those in previous editions of the tournament. He stated reasons for teams willing to take the risk from day one of the season and how it may be countered unless taken care of. He said:

"I think for me, there are two reasons. First is that the team is trying to go all out in the first game, trying to win. Our main target is to go and play attacking football. These things happen in football. The first one is always the important game. So got to go all out but unfortunately we didn't win. From that, we try to learn, try to evaluate, analyse ourselves and our weaknesses and for the the Kerala Blasters match, we are ready."

The NorthEast United FC assistant coach also stated that all young talent amidst their ranks receive support from experienced seniors. The support comes form both Indians and foreigners, who help them improve on their game.

