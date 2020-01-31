'We tried everything but just couldn't score,' Robert Jarni seems resigned to fate after another defeat | ISL 2019-20

On the 31st of January 2020, NorthEast United FC succumbed to their 6th defeat of the season, meaning that they’ve now managed only 11 points across 13 encounters. Throughout those contests, a rather recurring pattern has come to light, wherein the Highlanders have failed to make the net bulge on a regular basis. And, unfortunately, that trend continued as they fired another blank Against.

Post the game, Robert Jarni talked about the contest, stating,

We started the game well but then we started losing control. Then we became a little impatient and it is really hard to say anything [on the scoring run]

He further elaborated commenting that it became more difficult to impose their identity in the second half, especially as they started running out of time.

We tried our best to score but somehow couldn’t manage to score. Our hearts wanted to score but we just couldn’t.

Throughout the match, chances were at a premium for NorthEast United, although Jarni certainly claimed otherwise in the press conference. In fact, the Highlanders only notched up a solitary shot at goal, despite shaving possession.

Consequently, positives were in short supply for the Guwahati-based outfit, considering they’re now on the verge of becoming the second team to be practically and mathematically eliminated from the race for the ISL play-offs.

However, Jarni, even after a rather timid performance, took time to laud his younger stars, quipping,

One good thing that is happening is that we have many good young players like Ninthoi and Apuia. They played a very good game and we can count on them in the future. They need to keep on working but for them, I can see a bright future.

Additionally, he also talked about how delighted he was that Federico Gallego had completed 90 minutes and how the foreign recruits had begun adapting to the surroundings in the ISL. However, despite all the right noises the Croatian manager was trying to make, one couldn’t ignore the perilous predicament NorthEast currently find themselves in.

To put things into perspective, they’re just five points ahead of Hyderabad FC, who have been eliminated from the play-off race for all intents and purposes. And, that, above everything else paints as dreary a picture as any.

While they still have a few home games to alter that particular script, one reckons that they would require a herculean effort to get anywhere near the top four, let alone break into it.