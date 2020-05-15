ISL side Mumbai City FC issued a call for solidarity during the COVID-19 outbreak

Over the past few months, the outbreak of the coronavirus has gripped India and the nation has found itself in immense strife. Sporting events such as the IPL have been postponed indefinitely while there also remains a question mark over the starting date of the 2020-21 season of the ISL.

Countless cities, including metropolitan regions such as Delhi and Mumbai have been home to thousands of cases, thereby bringing all walks of life to a standstill. Thus, in such times, one often looks for inspiration from any possible source.

And, ISL club Mumbai City FC have tried their best to ease tensions by issuing a rallying call for solidarity.

The ISL outfit, on 14th May 2020, released an inspirational video on their official Instagram handle, asking people to remain together (metaphorically) and fight the deadly coronavirus. In the video, one can witness the camaraderie the Islanders’ faithful enjoy and the way they’ve catapulted Mumbai City FC as one of the ISL’s elite.

More importantly though, the ISL team tried reminding people of the good times, hinting that they would eventually come along, despite the current circumstances making the population think otherwise.

On the occasion, two of the ISL side’s biggest stars, Raynier Fernandes and Sarthak Golui exclusive chatted to Sportskeeda. The pair discussed how imperative it was that each person played his/her part in overcoming the outbreak.

ISL star Raynier urges people to look out for each other

Raynier talked about looking out for each other (Image credits: ISL)

Raynier Fernandes, a Mumbai lad through and through, urged people to look out for one another and provide each other with the requisite fortitude to tide over these times.

“World over, the doctors, nurses, law enforcement, and all authorities, they are fighting round the clock to help us. In times like these, we also need to look out for each other. People have been brave, they have shown tremendous resolve and now more than ever, we need to be united. Be with your family, call up your friends and loved ones once in a while. Let's support and help each other through this tough time. We truly are in this together,” the ISL star told Sportskeeda.

Sarthak asked people to support the warriors who have been fighting COVID-19 (Credits: ISL)

Sarthak Golui, meanwhile, spoke at length about the importance of staying indoors and according strength to the warriors who have been trying to mitigate the outbreak.

“The current situation in India and everywhere in the world, this isn't normal. Millions of people are affected, be it physically, emotionally, financially, or mentally. But we have the power to help stop the spread of the virus. If we decide to come together, we can overcome any challenge. Let us all be responsible citizens, let's stay indoors, and lend our support to the brave COVID warriors in this global fight,” Sarthak elaborated.

At this juncture, no city in India has been as affected by COVID-19 as Mumbai. The commercial capital of the nation has witnessed close to 15,000 positive cases and that number has unfortunately been on an upward trajectory over recent weeks. Thus, the gesture of ISL side Mumbai City FC to come up with such a message of solidarity speaks highly of the values that the club holds.

Despite the gloom surrounding India currently, sport boasts the power to shape lives and act as the silver lining. After all, the world indeed rests upon hope and a potential light at the end of a dark tunnel, doesn’t it?