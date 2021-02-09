We will give our all to finish top of the ISL table, says FC Goa's Saviour Gama

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have been promoting local Goa talents to their first team since their formation in 2014.

The current batch of players includes the likes of Princeton Rebello, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Nestor Dias and Devendra Murgaonkar.

After the departure of Mandar Rao Dessai to Mumbai City FC, youngster Saviour Gama was called upon to replace the experienced India international.

Gama has now cemented his place as the side's left-back with a string of impressive performances.

Saviour Gama interacted exclusively with Sportskeeda and discussed the role of Goa Pro League, replacing Mandar Rao Dessai, national team aspirations and objectives for the current season.

Excerpts:

1) How big a role did Goa Pro League play in your career?

SG: The Goa Pro League was vital. It was my first big platform to showcase my talent to the world. It's a stepping stone for every young Goan kid with a dream of playing football.

2) What are your thoughts on following in the footsteps of your idol Mandar Rao Dessai as the primary left-back for FC Goa?

SG: Since the start of the ISL, I’ve been following FC Goa play, and Mandar was my favorite player. I never thought that he would be my teammate. All I had was a dream to play for FC Goa. It was really great to play alongside Mandar. He is a very good player and a great person.

Advertisement

Saviour Gama has cemented his place as the first-choice left-back at FC Goa. (Image: ISL)

3) Tell us about working under experienced Indian players like Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes and Len Doungel.

SG: It’s really great to play alongside them. They are good quality players and I feel practicing and playing with them has improved playing quality too.

4) How has been the experience of working under Juan Ferrando?

SG: Juan Ferrando has a very unique way of coaching. I feel it has improved me a lot.

5) Tell us about your camaraderie with your defensive partners like Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie.

SG: They are both great players and leaders on the field. They are great friends of mine; we enjoy each and everyday training, laughing and making fun.

6) How important would it be to play in the AFC Champions League for you, as a player, and the club?

SG: The AFC Champions League is a very big competition. There are top teams participating. I'm very excited and ready to learn a lot from this league, if we manage to qualify.

7) What are the objectives for the club in the ongoing season? Is the team targeting the top spot in the league?

Advertisement

SG: The plan is to win every game. It’s tough, but all the players are motivated. So, if there is any chance for the top spot, we will give our all to take that chance and of course the objective is to win the title.

8) Do you expect to break into the national team after having a splendid season so far?

SG: To be honest, I feel I need to improve a lot as games go by and I will surely improve. I have to be consistent and work hard because you need to be the best in your position to play for the national team.

9) What is your favorite on-field memory?

SG: My favorite on-field memory was making my debut in the ISL for FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC and getting named the emerging player of the match.