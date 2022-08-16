What does the FIFA ban mean for the future of Indian football?

The wee hours of August 16 marked the manifestation of the darkest nightmare of the Indian footballing faithful. FIFA, the international football governing body, suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF), with immediate effect, for ‘undue influence’ from third parties.

The decision followed dark clouds looming over the country's footballing future after the AIFF failed to hold its presidential re-election due in December 2020. The Supreme Court swooped in and asked long-serving AIFF President Praful Patel to step down and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over the day-to-day affairs. However, FIFA found the developments to be in violation of their statute and decided to ban the AIFF.

The ban can be lifted if an elected AIFF body takes charge of the proceedings under the lieu of FIFA statutes.



The suspension throws India's footballing future into a mist of uncertainty. Meanwhile, FIFA said that they are in constant contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and are still "hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved." However, a prolonged ban will have a far-reaching impact on the future of the sport.

India temporarily striped of its rights to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

The buzz around the upcoming U-17 Women's World Cup, which was to be hosted across three cities in India, was steadily growing. Ticketing sales have started too. However, owing to the suspension, FIFA, in a statement, underlined that the tournament cannot be held in India in the current scenario.

#IndianFootball BREAKING: With FIFA suspending the All India Football Federation (AIFF), it also means that the upcoming FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2022 cannot be hosted in India as of now. BREAKING: With FIFA suspending the All India Football Federation (AIFF), it also means that the upcoming FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2022 cannot be hosted in India as of now. #IndianFootball https://t.co/OXuHIcvUXp

Meanwhile, if the global body awards the tournament's hosting rights to another nation, India's chances for participation could also be nullified. The Blue Tigresses sealed a spot in the tournament by virtue of being the hosts and not by merit.

The only glimmer of hope that remains is that the AIFF complete their electoral process immediately and FIFA end the suspension well before the tournament.

What will be the impact of the ban in regards to international football?

For both the Indian men's and women's national teams, the ban brings along the dreaded possibility of being barred from featuring in any international tournament or matches. The Blue Tigers were meant to play two friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam in September. However, in the current scenario the matches look unlikely to happen.

Indian National Teams cannot play any junior or senior international games across the two genders during the ban while Indian clubs cannot participate in AFC Women Club Championship, AFC Cup and AFC Champions League competitions.



#IndianFootball Impact of FIFA Ban.Indian National Teams cannot play any junior or senior international games across the two genders during the ban while Indian clubs cannot participate in AFC Women Club Championship, AFC Cup and AFC Champions League competitions. Impact of FIFA Ban.Indian National Teams cannot play any junior or senior international games across the two genders during the ban while Indian clubs cannot participate in AFC Women Club Championship, AFC Cup and AFC Champions League competitions. #IndianFootball https://t.co/QrE4tkGFke

Earlier in the year, India secured a berth in the 2023 edition of the AFC Asian Cup but a prolonged ban could hamper their preparation or even their chances of participating in the tournament itself.

Meanwhile, the senior women's team too will face similarly dire circumstances where they will not be able to take part in the SAFF Women's Championship next month.

Will the ban impact club football in India?

While the FIFA ban doesn't bring the entire club football structure in the country to a shutdown, there will be evident repercussions. No league in the country will be recognised by FIFA or AFC and none of the clubs in the country will be allowed to participate in continental tournaments -- AFC Women Club Championship, AFC Cup and AFC Champions League competitions.

In the current scenario, Gokulam Kerala FC, who have already traveled to Uzbekistan, won't be able to participate in the AFC Women's Club Championship matches. The suspension has also brought about clouds of uncertainty around ATK Mohun Bagan's appearance in the knockout stages of the on-going AFC Cup.

#FIFAbansAIFF @MarcusMergulhao can you please update on what happens with the transfer window for Indian clubs after the ban has been served by FIFA. @MarcusMergulhao can you please update on what happens with the transfer window for Indian clubs after the ban has been served by FIFA.#FIFAbansAIFF Clubs can sign foreign players, but they cannot be registered till the ban is lifted. Transfer window ends on Aug 31, so if we continue to stay banned, clubs will have to sign only free or out of contract players, who can be registered outside the window, after the ban ends. twitter.com/EBRPFC/status/… Clubs can sign foreign players, but they cannot be registered till the ban is lifted. Transfer window ends on Aug 31, so if we continue to stay banned, clubs will have to sign only free or out of contract players, who can be registered outside the window, after the ban ends. twitter.com/EBRPFC/status/…

Furthermore, Indian clubs will now be unable to register foreign players until the ban is lifted.

While a prompt reaction from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports might bring the blackout surrounding Indian football to a end, the first FIFA ban in AIFF's 85-year-long history puts into perspective the plight of game in the country.

