What happened the last time the Indian Football Team played at the Asian games?

The Indian football team will not participate in the Asian Games 2023 for the second consecutive time owing to a Government rule. The ruling states that the countries outside the top 8 in Asia do not meet the criteria to take part in the continental stage. The Blue Tigers, who are rated as the 18th-best team in Asia, are unlikely to participate in the competition, which is supposed to kick off on September 18.

In the wake of this dilemma, the national team's head coach Igor Stimac penned a letter to PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to allow his side to participate in the Asian Games on Monday, July 17.

Stimac is raring to go head-to-head against some of Asia's heavyweights on the back of a prime form that saw the Blue Tigers clinch the SAFF Championship by beating Kuwait in the final on July 4. They are also on an 11-game unbeaten run.

#IndianFootball A humble appeal and sincere request to Honourable Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji and Hon. Sports Minister @ianuragthakur , to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian gamesWe will fight for our nation’s pride and the flag!Jai Hind!

However, things were contrasting when India last took part in the Asian Games in 2014. The Blue Tigers were in Group G alongside Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India were trounced 5-0 by the UAE in their opening game of the 2014 Asian Games group stage. Things went from poor to worse as Jordan got the better of the Men in Blue by a 2-0 margin to round off a miserable tournament.

Did Indian Football Team take part in the 2018 Asian Games?

Unfortunately, Indian Football Team were not allowed to participate in the 2018 Asian games due to the same rule.

Can the issue be resolved?

Kalyan Chaubey, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) chief, is facing heavy scrutiny due to the ongoing obstacle from fans and it remains to be seen if a U-turn will be made.

The AIFF has also appealed to the Sports Minister to consider and reverse the decision. Whatever happens, it is imperious for the Blue Tigers to take part and prove themselves in a grand stage after failing to compete in the same tournament five years ago.