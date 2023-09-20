After a resounding defeat to China, the Indian men’s football team are back in action as they prepare to take on Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 scheduled for Thursday, September 21.

The spotlight leading up to this event has largely been on the chaotic squad selection process for the Asian Games. The 20-man roster faced several hurdles, notably arriving in China just one day before their match against the host nation.

Given China's impressive form and superior fitness levels compared to the Blue Tigers, the 5-1 result was somewhat expected. However, Igor Stimac's men showed resilience, at least until halftime, with the scores level going into the second half.

The upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Myanmar present an opportunity to bounce back, although the tight schedule between games offer little recovery time.

Stimac hinted at resting senior players like Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan against China but ultimately started them. The question now arises whether the senior players will be in the starting lineup for this game, considering the entire squad showed signs of fatigue.

There is, however, some positive news, as Chinglensana Singh is anticipated to return to the mix. Nevertheless, India will be without the services of Aniket Jadhav, Gurkirat Singh, and Narender Gahlot for the match against Bangladesh.

On that note, given the circumstances, here’s the probable starting lineup for India’s clash against their arch-rivals.

India's probable starting XI for the clash against Bangladesh

Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

Gurmeet Singh emerged as a standout performer for India against China, despite conceding five goals. The Hyderabad FC goalkeeper made a remarkable penalty save in the first half that kept India in the game. He will certainly hope to maintain his form in the next two games.

Right back: Lalchungnunga

Lalchungnunga partnered Sandesh Jhingan in defense, but with Chinglensana Singh expected to return, the East Bengal defender could play as a full-back, given India’s lack of numbers in defense.

Center-back: Chinglensana Singh

The arrival of Chinglensana Singh will provide a significant boost to Igor Stimac's defensive options for the next two games. Singh brings experience and is among India’s best center-backs. He will undoubtedly shore up the backline for the next two games.

Center-back: Sandesh Jhingan

While Stimac may have preferred to rest Jhingan for this game, India's defensive wall is expected to start due to potential injury concerns with Samit Rathi and the absence of Narender Gahlot. Jhingan will once again be entrusted to lead India's backline and guide the young defenders.

Left-back: Abdul Rabeeh

Abdul Rabeeh made a surprising start as a full-back last game and impressed many with his performance, providing an assist for Rahul KP's goal. Due to Bryce Miranda and Rathi's potential injuries, Rabeeh might be required to play on the opposite flank this time around.

Central midfield: Amarjit Singh Kiyam

Kiyam delivered a solid performance in his first appearance for India in four years, displaying composure on the ball and distributing passes effectively. Given India's limited options in central midfield, he is expected to retain his spot.

Central midfielder: Ayush Chhetri

Ayush Chhetri had a somewhat nervy debut, giving away the ball cheaply on a few occasions. However, he grew into the game and began orchestrating play from deeper positions after China scored. He is likely to partner Kiyam in midfield.

Central attacking midfielder: Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri's fitness levels have been a topic of discussion leading up to the Asian Games, but Stimac played him for over 80 minutes against China.

Given the crucial nature of this game, the Croatian coach is expected to start his skipper, hoping for early goals. In addition to scoring, Chhetri will need to create chances, given India's shortage of attacking midfielders.

Right winger: Vincy Barretto

Vincy Barretto played the last 30 minutes against China and had a huge chance to score towards the od the game. While not his best performance, Barretto has the pace and crossing ability to trouble defenders and provide a significant threat in wide areas.

Left winger: Rahul KP

India’s only goalscorer against China, Rahul KP was certainly the lone bright spot in the first game. His contributions on the flanks, combined with his partnership with Rabeeh, offered India a means of progressing into the final third.

Stimac will rely on the Blasters winger to maintain his form and pose a threat against Bangladesh.

Striker: Rahim Ali

Rahim Ali may not be in the best form lately, but he remains India's backup striker to Chhetri. With Chhetri potentially starting as a number 10, Ali has the opportunity to play as a striker and show his worth to Stimac.