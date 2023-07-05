What are the upcoming matches for India after their victory in the SAFF Championship 2023?

The Indian Men's national team scripted a 5-4 victory on penalties in the SAFF Championship 2023 finals against a resilient Kuwait outfit at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday, July 4.

The visitors had the brighter start to the night, with the opening goal coming right after the first quarter. However, the Blue Tigers put up a mighty response and in the 38th minute, Lallianzuala Chhagte restored parity. Despite India's dominance throughout the rest of the match, the two teams couldn't be separated even after 120 minutes of intense footballing action.

Mohammad Daham smashed Kuwait's opening penalty into the crossbar, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu turned savior for India once again with his save of Khaled Haijah's strike in the shootout.

The triumph in the SAFF competition means Igor Stimac's men have now gone on to win three international competitions on the trot, with the Hero Tri-Nation Cup and Intercontinental Cup being the other two.

Although the ultimate focus remains on the AFC Asian Cup, India have an assortment of other challenges coming their way before they sink their teeth into the marquee continental tournament early next year.

Here are the upcoming fixtures for the Indian national team:

#1 King's Cup (September)

After a brief hiatus, the Blue Tigers will return to action in the September international window. The 49th edition of the King’s Cup will be held in Thailand from September 7-10.

India will play against hosts Thailand, Iraq, and known foes Lebanon in the four-nation tournament, which will be conducted in a knockout format.

During the same window, the nation is also slated to take part in the Asian Games but might opt to field a U-23 squad due to prior commitments.

#2 Merdeka Tournament 2023 (October)

Sunil Chhetri and Co. will follow their participation in the King's Cup with another assignment in the following month. The Malaysian FA has already confirmed India's participation in the Merdeka Cup, which will be held from October 14 to 17.

The four participating teams include hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Lebanon, and the Blue Tigers.

#3 FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

The Qualifiers will be packed most probably during the November-December international window and pose a great challenge for the Indian squad. As things stand, the nation is currently slated to be in Pot 2 and will be hoping for a generous draw.

#4 Preparation for the AFC Asian Cup and the final showdown (December-January)

Head coach Igor Stimac had previously stressed that he would need a four-week preparatory camp ahead of the continental competition. However, it remains to be seen how the All India Football Federation (AIFF) plans out the exact schedule. If enough time is provided, there might be an attempt to fit in a few friendlies before India start their AFC Asian Cup campaign, which will kick off on January 13.

The Blue Tigers have been slotted into Group B alongside Syria, Uzbekistan, and Australia in the tournament.

