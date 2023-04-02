When & where to buy Super Cup 2023 qualifier tickets?

The Super Cup 2023 Qualifiers are all set to commence on Monday, April 3, with Rajasthan FC taking on NEROCA FC in a Qualifier Playoff match at Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala.

The winner of the Qualifier Playoff will take on Sreenidhi Deccan FC in the Qualifier 1 match on April 5. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC will lock horns with Mohammedan SC in the Qualifier 2 match.

On April 6, TRAU FC will take on Aizawl FC, while Real Kashmir FC will go up against Churchill Brother SC in Qualifiers 3 & 4, respectively. All Qualifier matches will be played at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala.

How to buy Super Cup 2023 qualifier tickets?

Tickets for the Super Cup 2023 are available on Book My Show, with a starting price of Rs. 150/-. Tickets for the double-headers on April 5 & 6 will be accessible for both games as they'll be played at the same venue one after the other.

Tickets for the North Stand, East Stand and South Stand cost Rs. 150/- per person, while a ticket for the West Stand - VIP costs Rs. 250/- per person.

Super Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Here's the full schedule of the Super Cup 2023 Qualifiers along with match timings.

Monday, April 3

Qualifier Playoff - Rajasthan United FC vs NEROCA FC, 8:30 pm (Buy tickets for the match here)

Wednesday, April 5

Qualifier 1 - Sreenidhi Deccan vs TBD, 5:00 pm

Qualifier 2 - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC, 8:30 pm

(Buy tickets for Qualifier 1 & 2 here)

Thursday, April 6

Qualifier 3 - TRAU vs Aizawl FC, 5:00 pm

Qualifier 4 - Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers SC, 8:30 pm

(Buy tickets for Qualifier 3 & 4 here)

