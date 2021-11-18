ISL 2021-22: When is the Kerala Blasters' next match?

The Kerala Blasters will head into their Indian Super League campaign with the hopes of reinvigorating their chances of winning silverware. The previous campaigns for Kerala Blasters FC did not bear fruit as per the expectations of their fans.

The Kerala Blasters management stepped in to make some bold decisions with the hope of changing the course of the ship ahead of the new season. Serbian football coach Ivan Vukomanovic and his coaching entourage were brought in to steer the ship away from troubled waters.

KBFC's next match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters

Date: November 19, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: PJN Stadium, Fatorda

The two sides played each other in the season opener in the previous edition of the Indian Super League.

Back then, the Kerala Blasters were under the regime of Kibu Vicuna and his coaching staff who were coming off the back of a glorious season with Mohun Bagan winning the I-League.

Mohun Bagan under Kibu Vicuna topped the table with 39 points from 16 matches and were ahead of second-placed East Bengal by 16 points. Kibu Vicuna's appointment as Kerala Blasters coach was considered a brilliant signing by the Manjappada faithful.

His colleague in the opposing dugout, Antonio Lopez Habas, was no less. He had won the Indian Super League title the season prior.

Coming into the opening day encounter, both Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan looked balanced on paper and the clash was expected to be evenly poised. The final outcome, though, was against the Kerala Blasters as they lost out to a Roy Krishna stunner resultant of a defensive lapse in the 67th minute.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

History is against the Kerala Blasters in this fixture as the team lost both their encounters against the Kolkata giants in the previous edition of the competition. It remains to be seen how the current crop of Kerala Blasters players under the leadership of Ivan Vukomanovic fare against a heavyweight side like ATK Mohun Bagan.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar