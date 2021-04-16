When and where to watch Al Wahda vs FC Goa 2021 AFC Champions League match

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa will lock horns with UAE's Al Wahda in Group E of their 2021 AFC Champions League match at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs.

FC Goa made their debut in the 2021 AFC Champions League with a goalless draw against Al Rayyan. With a dogged defense and robust midfield, the Gaurs fended off a challenge from Al Rayyan to register a historic draw.

UAE's Al Wahda, on the other hand, began their 2021 AFC Champions League campaign on a disappointing note. They lost 0-1 to last year's runners-up Persepolis FC.

FC Goa's Glan Martins, Ivan Gonzalez, and goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem produced an impressive display in their last match. The trio will have to put their best foot forward again if the Gaurs want to eke out a favorable result.

Al Wahda will be banking on the individual brilliance of Ismail Matar and Tim Matavz to get them a win. The former is a legendary figure in UAE football with 133 national team appearances. Matavz holds a Slovenian passport and has scored nine goals in 23 appearances for Al Wahda in the ongoing Arabian Gulf League.

When does the 2021 AFC Champions League match between Al Wahda and FC Goa kick off?

India: April 17, 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Where to watch Al Wahda vs FC Goa?

The Star Sports Network has exclusive rights to telecast the match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Al Wahda vs FC Goa?

India: Disney+Hotstar, Jio TV

Middle East: BeIN Sports

East Asia: Fox Sports

