When and where to watch India's FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash against Afghanistan?

Eyeing an unprecedented entry into the third round of AFC's third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, the Indian men's senior national football team will lock horns against Afghanistan in Abha, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 22.

Drawn into Group A of the qualifiers alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and their upcoming opponents, the Blue Tigers are third on the points table with three points. Days after a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Kuwait in the away leg in November last year, the Igor Stimac-coached outfit slumped to a 0-3 defeat against heavyweights Qatar in Bhubaneswar. However, the win in Kuwait City has positioned India well in the points table to break into the next round.

Although the Blue Wave are currently ahead of Sunil Chhetri and company in the standings on goal difference, a victory against Afghanistan would push India into second position. India came away with a crucial victory against the Afghans in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in June 2022, thanks to a spectacular free-kick from Sunil Chhetri and a late strike from Sahal Abdul Samad.

The Lions of Khorasan aren't as ferocious as they were two years back, with several of their major senior players boycotting the national team in protest against their federation. Traditionally, Stimac has fared better when his side has been slated as the underdogs but the Croatian has shown utter confidence in proceeding to the next round. Now, it's time for his men to walk the talk with two back-to-back fixtures against Afghanistan.

Full details of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash between India and Afghanistan

Match: Afghanistan vs India, Second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification

Date: Friday, March 22, 12.30 am IST.

Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Livestream and telecast details of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash between India and Afghanistan

India's match against Afghanistan in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification on March 22, 2024, in Abha, will be broadcast live on DD Sports and live-streamed on FanCode.