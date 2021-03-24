When and where to watch Indian football team's friendlies with Oman and UAE

The Indian football team will lock horns with Oman and UAE in two international friendlies in Dubai as part of their preparations for the remaining fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualification.

The Indian squad have just finished a hectic Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, with games coming thick and fast in the league. Igor Stimac has picked a 27-member squad that does not include any I-League players. The team departed for Dubai on March 15 and has been training for the two friendlies.

When will the Indian football team face Oman and UAE?

The Indian football team will take on Oman on March 25 at 05.45 PM Local Time and 07.15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. The second friendly with UAE will kick-off at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai at 08.15 PM Local Time and 09.45 PM Indian Standard Time on March 29.

Where to watch the Indian football team friendlies with Oman and UAE?

Indian football fans were uncertain regarding the telecast of the two friendlies in Dubai. After a week-long social media campaign headed by club fan clubs, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) finally managed to purchase the feed of the games owned by BeIN Sports and Oman Sports TV.

The AIFF then transferred the feed to Discovery Network. The games will be televised LIVE on Discovery Network-owned Eurosport HD. The SD channel of Eurosport will televise the semi-final of the Bihar Cricket League due to contractual obligations.

Eurosport HD is available on JIO TV and Vi Movies on subscription. The game is expected to be available to be streamed on Discovery's official OTT platform: Discovery+ upon subscription to the premium programme. Oman Sports TV will televise the game in Oman and its official streaming service is free to view here.

BeIN Sports will televise the Indian football team vs UAE game in Dubai. Several third-party applications are available to stream the channels owned by BeIN Sports.

The 27-member India squad for both friendlies is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh.

DEFENDERS: Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef.

MIDFIELDERS: Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.